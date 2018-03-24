SATIRE SATURDAY: Melaye and urgent need for Federal Ministry of Happiness

Related News

Good news: Senator Dino Melaye has a new video out there. Hallelujah! But let’s come back to this.

Last week, Nigeria ranked 91st out of 156 countries in the UN’s World Happiness Report. For a people battling Chibok and Dapchi and Benue and Otodogbame and everything Nigeriana, many couldn’t identify the source of our ‘happiness’. They looked at the GDP and the GNP and life expectancy and the per capita income and whatnot and there were no leads. Elitist folks, they were so conveniently ensconced in their AC-ied offices that they apparently didn’t know the secret of our happiness. Again, I will come back to this.

SATURDAY SATIRE looked into the affairs of the Aso Villa last week, a contrast to this column’s regular focus on Lagos and its fascinating people. While it is plausible to make the executive “aware” of our many systemic dysfunctions, it would be impartial for this column to act as though it is “unaware” that we run a system of government that splits power and responsibilities between three arms. And so on the hollowed, sorry, hallowed chamber, we fix our gaze today.

Due to its immeasurable contributions to national growth and development, the Nigerian Senate has in recent time attracted the most glowing of tributes, the most poetic being that it is the biggest “…assembly of hopelessly profligate humans on the continent”. The recent revelation by Senator Shehu Sanni has heightened people’s interest in their affairs and earnings, quite expectedly. But while it is important that we demand good return on investment from these lawmakers, it will be unfair to condemn the entire senate as a bunch of allowance-guzzling, sleepy politicians.

First, this senate has proven to be the most productive in recent years if we go by the number of bills it has passed. And more importantly, in a country where life expectancy figure is scandalously scary, the senate has done immensely well for our recession-ravaged and depressed compatriots in terms of quality, depression-killing entertainment.

Take that dancer from Ede for instance, the rumour out there among wailers is that he has barely sponsored a single motion since he joined the senate. Yet, they say, he is a serial party-rider, allegedly jumping from Quilox to Sound Bar, unperturbed by the enormity of his rotund midriff pot.

Or the tweet-nator who oozes commonsense every second on Cyber Nigeria and yet, wailers say, has barely done anything concrete in the backwaters of Yenagoa to show he can actually walk the talk.

Or, more significantly, the Ajekun-iya hit maker from Kogi, who has done excellently well for the arts and culture and has raised more suspicion about his controversial degree in geography. Pray, does he not feel that if we consider his giant strides in the art and entertainment in recent years, it is easier to consider the Yagba Senator a Theatre Arts graduate than it is to accept him as a graduate of Geography? But that’s by the way. These guys have done excellently well for the people than we actually imagine.

Sometime in 2017, there were controversies over Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha’s brilliant creation of a separate and fully funded Ministry of Happiness in his state. Many Nigerians who attacked the ingenious Owerri thinker did out of sheer ignorance; they knew not of the symbiotic connection between happiness and economic growth. Anyway, the jury is out and with the latest UN’s World Happiness Report, Okorocha’s traducers should go cover their heads in shame.

The biggest lesson, for me, is the urgent need for the Nigerian government to learn from Okorocha and create a Federal Ministry of Happiness without delay. And since federal character is key here, I would suggest these eminent Nigerians as Minister, Minister of State, Permanent Secretary and Director at the proposed ministry, respectively: Senator Melaye, Governor Okorocha, Senator Adeleke and Honourable Ganduje.

For the economic analysts who failed to identify the source of our happiness, these are the movers and shakers of the economy. These eminent Nigerians, not Buhari, not Osinbajo, not Ambode, and definitely not the figures in our bank accounts, are the source of our happiness. If in doubt, just google their names. Or alternatively, watch them perform on Youtube.