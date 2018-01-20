MUST-READ ADVISORY: This is how to Police Lagos (1), By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Related News

If you are just being posted here––whether from Ago-Amadu or Ohafia or from Sepeteri––or you’ve been here for a while, it is important that you understand the socio-geographical dynamics of this state called Lagos. For the old guard, this will serve as a reminder and for the greenhorn, a guide.

First, you must understand that as a newly redeployed officer, the Nigerian state has made little or no provision for you to comfortably settle down in your new place, or in most cases, such provisions must have been cornered by some Ogas-at-the-top. So, invariably, to settle and live comfortably here, at least by the ‘Nigerian Police’ standard, you have to ‘double your hustle’––a line you should be familiar with if you are a fan of Nigerian pop.

See, Lagos has a very fertile, money-making soil and, in this chaotic city, no profession is as crazily lucrative as yours. But in order to maximize the gains of this job, you have to be forward-thinking in your daily operations.

Here, the top secret: As you would come to realise soon, the Lagos government is annoyingly proud because it makes roughly N500 billion annually from internally generated revenue, a valid pointer to the depth of the pockets of residents of the state. It is why it would tell the Federal Government it doesn’t need loan, unlike other states. But interestingly, apart from the LIRS, the official revenue agency of the government, Lagos has more than a thousand other revenue agencies raking in millions daily, all of them (and the funds they generate) unknown to the state laws and, of course, purse. Officially, at least.

If the Lagos government knew how much other revenue agencies unknown to its laws make daily, it would be humble and boasts less about its paltry N500 billion. And, ironically, where the Lagos folly lies is where your own wealth remains hidden. Luckily, apart from the NURTW, yours is one of those other lucrative ‘revenue agencies’. Technically, if you double your hustle real hard, you have just been posted to the state where owning a “30 billion” in one’s account as an officer isn’t too difficult to achieve a dream. Just be prayerful.

Now talking about prayers, you must realise that Lagos is divided into two parts: Island and Mainland. Yes there are a few exceptions here and there, but if we want to approach this natural design with an honest mind, we may as well accept the divide, and rightly so, as that between violence and meekness, between peace and trouble, between butter and garri, between plastic and broken bottles.

So, if there is any prayer point you need to prioritize now, it is to pray not to be unfortunate enough to be thrown into some parts of the mainland. For example… erm, Ojuwoye and Ile-epo Isale parts of Mushin.

So, please, pray. For goodluck, good posting, knowledge and understanding.

Now talking about understanding, you must realise that there’s a special lingo for the Nigerian legal tender here: they are represented in colloquially familiar colours. Perhaps it is Lagos’ way of asserting its economic independence from Nigeria.

Of course, for a greenhorn Lagos Police officer, there is the tendency to flare up if the driver orders his conductor to give you ‘4 white’. But, man, just chill, you’ve just been assured of an additional N200 in your daily loot. And ‘White’ is no orphan in the Lagos informal economic lingo: it has cousins in ‘Fibre’, ‘Kala’, and ‘Shandy’. To understand these, you have to be attentive and strategic.

Strategy, that’s what fuels survival in this city.

Now, talking about strategy, you must take a cue from the training of your distant cousin in the Army and perfect the art of laying ambush for Lagos danfo drivers and Okada riders in this city. And the best spots to lay ambush on Lagos roads are places where there are ‘narrow bends’ on the road–––or what we refer to as ‘sharp corners’. The logic, frankly, is simple: lurking around ‘sharp corners’ makes you invisible from afar and thus increases your revenue stream.

Frankly, it is the ONLY strategic means through which recalcitrant motorists and Okada riders could be caught unawares. Of course, a number of accidents have occurred as a result of this, killing some of your colleagues, but, again, you need not be distracted by such trivialities. Since you are doing this for God and country, remain focused.

Focus. That’s what you need to ‘make it big’ in this city.

There is the possibility that people would erroneously conceive what dwells in your heart as a reflection of the colour of your uniform but remain focused, man. With focus, unlike your colleagues, it remains indisputable that you’d ultimately become a proud owner of more than one faded, smelly, badly torn uniform someday.

To be continued…

Oladeinde Olawoyin– a PREMIUM TIMES Journalist, tweets at @Ola_deinde and dwells on Facebook as Oladeinde Olawoyin