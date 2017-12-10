PHOTO NEWS: See President Buhari’s cows in 2015 and now

President Buhari is in his hometown of Daura today, Sunday. He went there after concluding his two-day visit to Katsina on Friday.

His office shared these pictures of him inspecting his livestock:

In April 2015, shortly after he was elected, his media office shared the following pictures:

In June 2015, less than a month after he assumed office, he visited Daura again during which he took these pictures:

