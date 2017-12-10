PHOTO NEWS: See President Buhari’s cows in 2015 and now

Related News

President Buhari is in his hometown of Daura today, Sunday. He went there after concluding his two-day visit to Katsina on Friday.

His office shared these pictures of him inspecting his livestock:

I'm spending a few days at home in Daura before I travel to France for the One Planet Summit. Today I paid a visit to my farm. I grow fruits & vegetables,& keep cattle. I hope this will inspire one more person to take up farming. My vision is for a country that grows what it eats pic.twitter.com/gMZIpHOtYk — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 10, 2017

In April 2015, shortly after he was elected, his media office shared the following pictures:

In June 2015, less than a month after he assumed office, he visited Daura again during which he took these pictures:

Who approves these images of President Buhari? What possible narrative could seeing his underwear possibly push? pic.twitter.com/QkOg8w80x7 — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) June 21, 2015