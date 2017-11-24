ANALYSIS: FIFA’s ‘shocking’ ranking: Why Super Eagles were demoted

Related News

Just days after beating Argentina, a two-time World Cup champion, the world football body, FIFA, came out with its latest ranking – demoting Nigeria from fifth in Africa to eighth. Nigeria also slipped nine places down the world ranking to 50th spot.

Ironically, countries like Cameroon and Burkina Faso, who did not qualify for the World Cup, leaped over the Eagles. Morocco’s climb, however, can be justified because they qualified for the World Cup without conceding a single goal in their group.

But to put the FIFA logic in better perspective – in 2017, Nigeria played 17 games [both home-based and main team] and lost just three games. The home-based Eagles lost to Benin 1-0 in a CHAN qualifier and 4-1 to Ghana in the WAFU Cup final. The main team lost 2-0 to South Africa in a Nations Cup qualifier.

But for FIFA, the rules of their ranking never changes; which is why Italy, which failed to qualify for the World Cup, is now better ranked than England, which qualified without losing a match.

FIFA’S ranking formula is P = M x I x T x C