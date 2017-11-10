PHOTO NEWS: Senator Goje’s wife, Yelwa, buried

The body of Yelwa Goje, wife of a former Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje, was buried on Thursday.
Mrs. Goje’s death was confirmed on October 30 in the United States where she went for medical treatment.
Her corpse arrived Gombe around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. She was subsequently buried according to Islamic rights by 2:00 p.m.
Remain body of late Haj. Yelwa Goje being taken away to cemetery shortly after funeral prayers.
Thousand Muslims gather at the Emir’s palace Gombe for the funeral prayers for late Fatima Yelwa Goje. DATE: 9th November, 2017.
Arrival of Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje middle and other important personalities at the funeral prayers of late Hajiya Fatima Yelwa Goje. DATE: 9th November, 2017
From left is the Hon. Minister of State, Power, Work and Houses Hon. Sulaiman Hassan Mallam Adamu Adamu Minister of Education and Muhammad Musa Bello FCT Minister at the funeral payers of late Hajiya Fatima Yelwa Goje. DATE: 9th November, 2017
From left is Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje and the senate president Dr. Bukola Saraki arrive at the Emir’s Palace Gombe for the funeral prayers of late Haj. Fatima Yelwa Goje. DATE: 9th November, 2017
