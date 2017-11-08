PHOTO STORY: Wuse market protest spreads, grounds activities in many parts of Abuja

Related News

The protest that started from the Wuse market in Abuja has spread to other parts of the Nigerian capital.

The protesters are blocking vehicles and harassing motorists driving around the market, the largest in the Nigerian capital.

The protest has spread to Berger, a major transit point in Abuja with thousands of motorists and commuters stranded.

The exact reason for the protest is yet to be ascertained, but protesters said a taxi driver was killed by a task force in the market on Wednesday morning.

See photos below;

