PROFILE: Boss Mustapha, Nigeria’s new SGF

Related News

Boss Gida Mustapha, who just replaced sacked Secretary to the Government, SGF, Babachir Lawal, is a lawyer, management consultant, politician and businessman who has spent several years in Nigeria’s public service.

Born in Adamawa State, Mr. Mustapha attended Hong Secondary School, in Hong Adamawa State and North East College of Arts and Sciences, Maiduguri, Borno State, before sitting for the WASC and HSC in 1976. He earned his Bachelor of Law, LL.B from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1979 and was called to bar in 1980.

Mr. Mustapha did his mandatory service year at the Directorate of Legal Services, Army Headquarters where he was in charge of review of Court Marshall Proceedings.

After service, he joined Sotesa Nigeria Limited, an Italian consultancy firm, as an Executive Director in charge of Administration, and in 1983, he left to join a law firm, Messrs Onagoruwa & Co in Lagos.

With his law practice fully taken off, he was appointed Principal Counsel in the firm, Messrs Mustapha & Associates. One of Mr. Mustapha’s career highlights was his appointment as a member of Interim Management Committee IMC of the defunct Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF), where he served from 2000 to 2007.

Mr. Mustapha also played leadership roles at the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA serving as Social Secretary and Chairman at the Yola branch.

After his stint at the PTF in 2007, Mr. Mustapha was appointed Principal Partner of the law firm, Adroit Lex.

At various times, he was member Federal Republic of Nigeria Constituent Assembly (1988-1989); Chairman, People’s Solidarity Party – Gongola State (1989-1990) and state chairman, Social Democratic Party-Gongola State (1990-1991).

He was a gubernatorial candidate for SDP in Adamawa state in 1991. He was the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, from 2010 to 2013. In 2007, he served as the Deputy Director General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Organization. He was a member of NCC and Secretary, APC Presidential Campaign Organization Mobilization (2015) and member, APC Transition Committee (2015). He is also a member, APC Board of Trustees.

He is a member of various professional bodies including African Bar Association, ABA; Commonwealth Lawyers Association; International Bar Association, IBA; and Human Rights Institute (HRI) to mention a few.