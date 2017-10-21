10 Highlights Of Nigerian Senate This Week

Related News

Ranging from health to education, transportation and power, the Nigerian Senate had a busy week legislating on issues of national importance.

Find below highlights of Nigerian Senate’ this week:

Tuesday

– The Senate urged the federal and state governments to declare a state of emergency in the education sector following deliberations on a motion tagged “the falling standard of education in Nigeria.”

The Nigerian Senate passed a motion to sanction agencies, companies and institutions in Nigeria that prohibit their workers from organising labour unions.

– The Senate summoned the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi, to appear before it over the neglect of communities and victims affected by lead poisoning in Zamfara State.

– The Senate urged the federal government to designate October 17 as World Poverty Day in line with the resolution of the United Nations.

– In a motion sponsored by Mustapha Bukar (APC-Katsina), the Senate urged the federal government to appoint a separate minister for the Ministry of Power.

Wednesday

– Senate committee investigating the petitions against the freezing of Patience Jonathan’s accounts, asked that they should be unfrozen by EFCC.

– A bill to establish the Federal University of Health Science in Otukpo, Benue State, sponsored by a former Senate President, David Mark, passed second reading.

Thursday

– The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, told the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts that foreign loan will be used in financing the completion of the Itape to Warri rail line and commencement of the Kano to Kaduna and Port-Harcourt to Calabar rail lines.

– President Muhammadu Buhari sent the 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, to the Senate.

– In another letter, the President also sought the Senate’ approval of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Establishment bill 2017.