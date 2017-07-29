PHOTO NEWS: Six Lagos students freed

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (middle), Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (2nd right); his Deputy, Mr. Alfred Agboola (right); Commissioner of Police, Lagos, Mr. Fatai Owoseni (2nd left) and Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde (left) during a media briefing on the release of the Igbonla Model College Students at the Round House, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja on Friday, July 28, 2017.