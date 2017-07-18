PHOTO STORY: Osinbajo arrives Sokoto Akin Oyewobi Related News The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, arrived Sokoto airport on his way to Zamfara for a one day working visit. He was received at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport by Governor Aminu Tambuwal and his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu. Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

WhatsApp

Telegram

Google

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Press This



Reddit



DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.