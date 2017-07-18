PHOTO STORY: Osinbajo arrives Sokoto

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, arrived Sokoto airport on his way to Zamfara for a one day working visit. He was received at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport by Governor Aminu Tambuwal and his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
More in Top News
-
Stop attacking my officials, FRSC Corps Marshal warns police, other aggressors
-
EXCLUSIVE: NYSC fixes orientation date for Stream 2 Batch A corp members
-
Dismissed for medical redundancy, former BATN employees sue company
-
Police arrest mother, son over alleged murder of sibling
-
Buhari approves everything I ask for Niger-Delta – Boroh
-
Yam prices increase in local markets amidst export by Nigerian govt