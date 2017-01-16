PHOTO STORY: Fashola in Cotonou for Forum on Electricity Market Development

Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left), Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (left) and Secretary General of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), Siengui . Apollinaire Ki (right) speaking with Journalists shortly after the Opening Session of the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by WAPP at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017.
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN(right) and Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (left)during the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017.
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left), Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou(middle) and Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr. Abubakar Atiku (right) during the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017.
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN(right) and Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (left) shortly after the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017.
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left) and Director, Information and Control Centre of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) , Mr. Babatunde Adeyemo (right) during the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by WAPP at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017.
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle), Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (4th right), Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr. Abubakar Atiku (right) , Secretary General of West African Power Pool (WAPP), Mr Siengui Apollinaire Ki (3rd right) and others in a group photograph shortly after the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by WAPP at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017.
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (right) and pioneer Chairman of the Board of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) and Honorary Adviser to the President/Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Engr. Joseph Makoju (left) during the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by WAPP at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017.
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN(left), Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (2nd left), Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr. Abubakar Atiku (2nd right) ,Secretary General of West African Power Pool (WAPP), Siengui Apollinaire Ki ( right) in a group photograph shortly after the Opening Session of the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017.
  • isiaka

    it is wise saying, that it is not how long, but how well. i wonder how these fashola mess up his career on electricity, upon crying of the masses on the epileptic powers supply, yet he keep on deaf ears, all in favor of private company, to rubbish the masses. believe it or not your days are numbered.

    • Spoken word

      You need to be knowledgeable before you write nonsense. You better go and talk to dumbo that messed up the privatisation of the GENCO’s and DISCO’s

  • evidence

    Clown.

    • Daniel

      Very apt description of the ‘ode’ called Fashola.

      • Spoken word

        When your hero was giving DISCO’s and GENCO’s to briefcase investors you siddon look. Myopic boy that looks at the wound but deliberately ignores the injury.

    • Spoken word

      look in the mirror.

  • Teflonjones

    Nigeria has little to no electricity to market. Fashola should be going to renewable energy/power generation seminars and forums.

  • Ohnigeria Godsavenigeria

    Fashola is a disaster as far as providing electricity to Nigerians is concerned. Fashola is following the inglorious pathway of bola ige who promised to give Nigerians uninterrupted power supply within 6months of his appointment only to turn out as the worst minister of power Nigeria ever had.
    A combination of these people have greatly destroyed our nation. Imagine that my area in Lagos now enjoy 30 mins of power every 3 days from 12 hours a day experience before fashola.
    Honestly change have come to Nigeria.

    • Spoken word

      If shows how myopic you are. if you are looking for a miracle worker go and join pastor adeboye’s church or any of the other Pentecostal churches.

  • Dán-gote Group Of Company

    Individuals and distributors can now order 3XCement (Grade 42.5R) directly from the factory at a promo price of 13OO Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above Buyer can order a trailer load of 6OO bag and 9OO bags kindly contact sales Manager Mr Olakunle Alakeh on 2347O66O9I979 to make your booking .Note Delivery is two working days..

  • Daniel

    This is the height of incompetence.

    Fashola ,there is honour in resignation.

    • Spoken word

      If lazy bums like you will actually do something productive and not rely on 419, yahoo yahoo, MMM and baba ijebu. Nigeria will be a better place.

  • Alpha

    To Fashola: vox populi, vox Dei.

  • emmanuel

    Running a State in Nigeria as a Governor is one of the easiest thing to do. Get miscreants and crook to raise money for you, even if they have to compromise motorist who do no wrong and slam them with heavy fines. Next plant some grasses, reconstruct some roads at N1 billion for 1 Kilometre againts what FG has been doing both PDP and APC at N1 billion for 10 Kilometre.
    Then get the media to sing performance song for you.
    That is unlike generating, transmission, distribution and contending with the APC Generator saboteurs.
    The worst Ministers Nigeria ever produced are in this government. The frog eyed thief who organised all manner of press conferences against the then PDP FG, is so ashamed to face the press today.
    We all know, every body at the EPL and La Liga viewing centres do better than the coaches, especially with a bottle of beer to the rescue, yet they cannot kick an orange.
    What is he going to tell them in West Africa, how to keep your people in darkness? Beware of the black snake from Nigeria, he will only worsen your situation with his suggestion.
    Please let him drink koko and comeback to supervise darkness here. As for Roads, the man is busy getting his cronies to patch federal roads in very terrible form like he did in Lagos, when little rain showers wore off the parchments.
    Fashola is a disease!

    • Spoken word

      emmanuel you sound like you have HIV