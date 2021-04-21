ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Government has just released a travel advisory to guide potential visitors to the South-south state which prides itself as one of the most peaceful in the country.

The travel guide, published by the state’s Ministry of Information and Strategy, is to be distributed free to passengers flying the Akwa Ibom state-owned airline, Ibom Air and other visitors to the state.

Among the places of interest in the publication is a historical bridge called the ‘Bridge of No Return’, where Nigerians sold into slavery from the 16th to the 19th century were taken through and loaded into ships, and from there transported via the Atlantic Ocean to the Americas.

“Nigeria’s best-kept secret is her treasure – a land of promise, Akwa Ibom State,” the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, wrote in the travelogue.

“This piece of God’s own real estate is carefully hidden at the bottom of the map of the country, bordering the Atlantic Ocean and providing a strategic gateway to the country from any part of the world.

“The land is very fertile and is rich with humongous natural resources. The people remain the best resource of the land, they are industrious, intelligent and remarkably hospitable.

“The state is the safest place in the country, defined by beautiful scenery all through the stretch of the geographic boundaries.

“This is a state that has always earned a prime spot in history; the colonialists landed here, the amalgamation decree was signed here, Christianity found an entry route through here, the first community-organized scholarship scheme was birthed here and so much more.

Mr Ememobong said “history has always been made here” in Akwa Ibom.

“In contemporary times, this state is the only state to own and operate an airline in the entire continent, the most intelligent building in the country (Dakkada Tower) is sited here, this is the home of the most beautiful Christmas village in the country and the originators of the biggest carols festival in the world (with a Guinness Record to back up).

“You are about to explore history and if you may, be a part of it.

“We hope that away from this publication, you’ll take out time to physically explore the abundant beauty, lavishly spread on this piece of God’s own real estate, which has remained and will for ages remain Nigeria’s best-kept secret,” the Commissioner said.

Download the travel guide HERE

***Sponsored by the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information and Strategy.***