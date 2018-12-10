Four ‘cool’ destinations to travel in Africa

Website screenshot, National Geographic Traveller [Photo: National Geographic Traveller]
Four African destinations have made it on to National Geographic Traveller’s Cool List for 2019.

National Geographic Traveller in the UK has listed 19 destinations “set to hit the headlines in 2019”.

Zimbabwe is listed 9th on the list, while Eritrea comes in at 12th. KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa is next at 13, and Uganda is listed in 16th position.

Of Zimbabwe, National Geographic says: “With Mugabe gone, Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, seems keen to invest in tourism. And while there’s been economic and political turbulence, the safety of tourists hasn’t come into question.” Attractions listed include Victoria Falls and the Zambezi National Park.

Eritrea is said to be “firmly back on the travel map… Having struck new peace agreements with neighbouring Ethiopia and Djibouti, this little-visited African country is opening up to adventurous travellers as well as those with an eye for architecture.”

KwaZulu-Natal is described as South Africa’s safari hotspot, while Uganda is noted for the opportunity to see mountain gorillas.

