How the weather will look like on Friday April 20

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the Central States on Friday morning with increased cloudiness over most parts of the cities later in the day.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 37 and 18 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Abuja, Makurdi, Lafia, Bauchi, Yola and Mambilla Plateau in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy conditions over the coastal and inland cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over Calabar in the morning.

It also predicted more prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Lagos, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Obudu, Calabar and Port-Harcourt later in the day.

NiMet further predicted that southern region would have day and night temperature values in the ranges of 33 to 35 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern States will experience partly cloudy to sunny skies with hazy conditions over Nguru axis with day and night temperatures of 38 to 42 and 25 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“As more moisture influx is expected in the country, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over the extreme northern cities.

“There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over some parts of central cities and Southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

(NAN)