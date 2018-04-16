How the weather will look like on April 17

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States on Tuesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 40 and 17 to 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, there are chances of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Lafia, Yola, Bauchi, Ilorin and Mambilla plateau, during the afternoon and evening hours

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions over both inland and coastal cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over Calabar and Port-Harcourt in the morning.

It also predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Lagos, Ibadan, Abakaliki, Obudu, Calabar and Port-Harcourt with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with localised thunderstorms over Southern Borno, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna and Gusau.

“Northern states are expected to have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 39 to 42 and 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“As more moisture influx is expected in the country, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over the extreme northern cities.

“There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over some parts of northern states down to the southern cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

