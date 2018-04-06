How the weather will look like on Saturday April 7 – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Saturday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 38 and 19 to 25 degrees celsius.

It added that there were chances of localised thunderstorm over Abuja, Yola, Jos, Lafia, Bida, and Jalingo during afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Calabar, Port Harcourt and Eket in the morning hours.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over Oshogbo, Akure, Ijebu-Ode, Lagos, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Portharcourt, Calabar and Eket with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 22 to 26 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions over the extreme north during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 39 to 42 and 21 to 25 degrees celsius.

“Improvement in visibility is anticipated with prospects of rainfall activities over some parts of central and Southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.