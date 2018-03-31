This is what the weather will look like on Sunday, April 1 — NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze conditions over the Central States of the country on Sunday with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility less than or equal to 1000m.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted day and night temperatures ranging from 26 to 38 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning skies over the inland of the southwest down to the coast with hazy conditions over Enugu, Obudu and their environs.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over Lagos, Owerri, Ijebu Ode, Umuahia Benin, Warri, Port Harcourt, Yenegoa, Ikom, and Eket later in the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 35 and 21 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal 1000m during the forecast period.

“Northern States are expected to have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 – 39oC and 20-26oC respectively.

“Fresh dust was raised from its source region and is expected to advance into the country by tomorrow morning, thereby deteriorating the horizontal visibility across the northern states.

“The central states are expected to remain under dust haze conditions with some prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the southern region within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts. (NAN)