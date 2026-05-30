A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, has announced plans to present the party’s flag to former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

The faction, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said the flag presentation ceremony would take place on a date to be announced later.

Mr Ememobong also criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over what he described as attempts to frustrate the faction’s special national convention.

He accused the minister of threatening the management of A-Class Event Centre, the venue initially selected for the ratification of Mr Jonathan’s candidacy before the event was relocated to a private residence.

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The spokesperson stated that despite the alleged intimidation, the faction proceeded with the ratification exercise, during which delegates unanimously endorsed Mr Jonathan as the party’s presidential candidate.

“Since the main activity of the day is the affirmation of President Goodluck Jonathan, the stakeholders continued with the plan and President Goodluck Jonathan was unanimously affirmed, after a motion was duly moved and seconded, as the presidential candidate and flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2027 presidential election. Furthermore, the formal presentation and flag-giving ceremonies will be slated subsequently,” he said.

The PDP is currently split into two factions, with one led by Abdulrahman Mohammed and backed by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and the other led by Mr Turaki, who served as minister in the Jonathan administration.

The Wike-backed faction, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognises, has nominated a former senator, Sandy Onor, as its presidential candidate, while the Turaki faction adopted Mr Jonathan as its candidate earlier this month.

While Mr Onor has accepted the nomination and urged party members to support his candidacy, Mr Jonathan has remained silent on his adoption by the rival faction.

Earlier on Saturday, the Turaki-led faction ratified Mr Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

In Nigerian politics, the presentation of a party flag is a symbolic ceremony through which a political party formally endorses and unveils its candidate for an election. During the event, party leaders publicly hand over the party’s flag to the candidate, signifying that he or she has become the party’s official standard-bearer.

The ceremony is often attended by party officials, elected representatives, supporters and other stakeholders. It typically follows the conclusion of the party’s nomination process and serves as the formal launch of the candidate’s campaign.

However, the political and legal significance of the planned ceremony may be limited because the faction is not recognised by INEC. Under Nigeria’s electoral framework, only candidates nominated by party leadership recognised by INEC can participate in elections.

The planned flag presentation could also increase pressure on Mr Jonathan to publicly clarify his position on the nomination. Although the former president has been adopted and ratified by the faction, he has neither accepted nor rejected the endorsement.

If Mr Jonathan attends and accepts the party flag, it could be interpreted as a signal that he is willing to pursue the presidential ambition under the faction. Conversely, if he declines to participate or continues to remain silent, questions may persist about the viability of the faction’s efforts to draft him into the race.

Faction condemns intimidation

Mr Ememobong condemned the threats by the FCT minister directing owners of event centres not to host political factions that are not recognised by INEC.

He argued that the development showed the PDP’s significance as an opposition party and reflected the ruling party’s fear of the opposition.

“This shameful oppression has validated the widely perceived fear of the PDP by the ruling party. Whereas other parties with leadership issues similar to ours have conducted their conventions without threats from the ruling party, the PDP is too feared to be allowed the constitutionally guaranteed right to meet,” he said.

He urged party members to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals of the PDP.