Veteran Nollywood actress, Tina Mbah, has given some advice to her colleagues who are torn between the walls of career and marriage.

She advised her colleagues to prioritise their careers, as there are always signs to tell whether or not a prospective spouse may or may not support their career.

The mother-of-two hinted at her personal life, urging her colleagues to follow in her footsteps and not let marriage hinder their careers.

In a recent conversation on Lights, Camera – It’s My Turn, a YouTube show, Tina planted a classical scenario that is all too familiar to women outside the entertainment industry.

Tina said, “He met you as an actor, he married you as an actor, and there was no issue with you leaving this job because I am insecure or we need to raise our children. There was no discussion or whatever. Then you got married, thinking that now you are going to fly, and the man comes and tells you, ‘No, you’re going to sit.’’

Furthermore, she suggested that conversations about pivoting marriage and career should be in clear terms and not assumptions. “See, the signs are always there. Don’t ignore them. Watch him, watch her. You need to discuss with the person,” she said.

She also suggested that lawful documentation be used to save your career from unforeseen damage: “If need be, you need to sign an undertaking that you would not make me leave my career. Did he leave his job? Marriage is important, but nobody put a gun to my head or to your head to do it.”

She further encouraged that no one should be stuck with an unsupportive partner, as the options are vast. Tina said, “There are so many people in this world. If this didn’t work, another may work. You will meet a soulmate, someone who will be supportive. Just be true to yourself.”

Apart from being an effortlessly astute and excellent actress, one word that best describes Tina is “Pleasant,” as she plays her roles easily and gracefully.

The actress attended the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) in Enugu and studied English at Kilburn Polytechnic in London.

She is well-known for her roles in the popular TV series Everyday People, Under The Siege, Make A Move, and Tango With Me, amongst others.

