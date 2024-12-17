On Monday, 40 intermediate-level filmmakers graduated from the Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film and Television Academy after completing an intensive three-week Advanced Filmmaking Masterclass.

The diploma course, a partnership programme between KAP and the French Embassy, commenced on 25 November and ended on Monday with a memorable graduation ceremony featuring the screening of the short films, the presentation of certificates, and a cocktail reception to celebrate the participants’ achievements.

The training provided participants with a comprehensive curriculum that delved into various aspects of filmmaking, including screenwriting, acting, directing, producing, cinematography, editing, sound design, production design, and film business.

Participants had the privilege of learning from renowned facilitators, including Kunle Afolayan, Tunde Kelani, Bimbo Akintola, Tunde Babalola, Ope Ajayi, Judith Audu and others.

They also gained hands-on experience by developing scripts under their mentors’ guidance, which later became the foundation for their group’s short film projects.

Each participant practised essential filmmaking processes such as pre-production, directing, acting, cinematography, production design, and post-production, culminating in creating their short films.

The convocation ceremony, held at the KAP Hub in Ikeja, Lagos, was graced by the presence of notable attendees such as veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani, the Academy’s Director Seun Soyinka, media professional Olumide Iyanda, and scriptwriter Tunde Babalola.

Inspiration

Speaking at the event, the founder of KAP, Afolayan, in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude to parents, students, and the French Embassy for their immense contribution to the success of the programme. He emphasised the academy’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of filmmakers passionate about impactful storytelling.

He said: “This was done out of passion and the quest to groom a new generation of filmmakers who will continue to tell our stories even before we are gone, even while we are still here. The students’ dedication is so special about this particular programme. We’ve done some courses before, but for some reason, and that’s why I can’t wait to see your films; I don’t think I’ve seen or witnessed any set that is as thorough as this one”.

Reflecting on his early struggles as a filmmaker, Afolayan urged graduates to view the programme as a foundation, emphasising that filmmaking is a continuous learning process. He encouraged them to tell meaningful stories that address societal issues.

French Support

The producer of “Anikulapo” praised the French Embassy for its crucial role in making the training programme accessible to students.

“Among all the organisations and institutions we collaborate with, the French Embassy has been exceptionally generous,” he said. “This programme would have cost millions, yet it has been free to the students.”

According to him, the partnership was instrumental in funding the initiative.

“It has helped; there’s no way we would have been able to fund this project; we have built a structure and intervention from these kinds of organisations to help cover costs, including school fees.

And continuing something like this will help build trust and inspire young people,” he stated.

He further commended the French Embassy for its contributions to promoting Nigerian cinema globally, citing their sponsorship of a Nigerian Pavilion at an international film festival as a pivotal step.

Collaboration

Speaking on the collaboration, Christophe Pecot, audiovisual attaché at the French Embassy in Nigeria, underscored the Embassy’s commitment to fostering ties in the audiovisual sector.

“In implementing this workshop, I think it has been a great partnership, and this is the kind of opportunity we could not miss. Indeed, the French Embassy has always supported collaboration between our two countries in the audiovisual sector.

“Each year, we bring Nigerian filmmakers and directors to France’s film festivals, markets, and other events. We also invite some French producers to attend the Africa International Film Festival in Lagos each year to meet with Nigerian producers to discuss movie and TV series projects. And believe me, there are a lot of co-production projects to come.

Mr Pecot stressed the need for skilled technicians and professionals in Nigeria’s film industry, noting that with the proper training, Nollywood can become Africa’s leading film hub.

Advice to graduates

Veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani praised the students for their achievements despite limited resources and urged them to cherish the experience and continuously refine their skills.

“As young creatives, keep practising and building on what you’ve learned, especially the value of collaboration and teamwork. You took this practical course for four weeks with limited equipment and the resources you have, mainly when you have to work in a team environment, and you have discovered your weaknesses and strengths.

“But I’m happy, from what I have seen, that you are on your way to becoming a great filmmaker. And, of course, you are privileged. You have been spoon-fed. You will never forget this experience because I had the privilege and opportunity to work with and supervise all of you,” Kelani said.

