Nollywood comedian-cum-filmmaker Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has shed light on what sets his upcoming movie, ‘The Waiter,’ apart from his previous works.

Set to hit cinemas on 20 December in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia, ‘The Waiter’ tells the story of a waiter entangled in a hotel invasion, sparking a thrilling and chaotic adventure.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Shaffy Bello, Regina Daniels, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rahama Sadau, Williams Uchemba, and Toke Makinwa.

AY has created several record-breaking films. His debut, 30 Days in Atlanta (2014), became Nollywood’s highest-grossing film and earned a Guinness World Record.

He followed with A Trip to Jamaica (2016), grossing 170 million as Nigeria’s top film of the year. Other hits include 10 Days in Sun City (2017), the Merry Men series (2018, 2019, 2023), and Christmas in Miami (2021).

However, speaking to PREMIUM TIMES at the film’s private screening on Thursday, the 53-year-old comedian explained ‘The Waiter’s unique attributes and relevance to the Nigerian audience.

The actor noted, “The Waiter is a beautiful story. It’s a story that informs every one of us of the experiences we have as Nigerians. It’s infused with comedy, laced with so much passion, and at the end of the day, you’d be glad you spent your money to go to the cinemas.”

The award-winning comedian highlighted that ‘The Waiter’ boasts a well-researched storyline, quality sound and visuals, and a clear direction that elevates Nollywood’s storytelling standards.

Mirrors Nigerian reality

The Delta State University alumnus noted that the film mirrors the realities of modern-day Nigeria, from the economic struggles caused by the naira’s depreciation to the societal “japa syndrome,” where Nigerians seek opportunities abroad.

He stated, “This movie exposes much of our country’s political system. It’s a lesson for those in leadership to move the nation forward.

“The Waiter also tackles how the divide between the rich and the poor impacts everyday life. This is a story that every Nigerian in this present day can relate to. That’s what informed the decision to make this movie. We want to tell our own stories, not copy what Hollywood is doing.”

The AY Live host addressed critics who claim Nollywood should only focus on traditional or epic tales.

Hsaid:“Yes, telling our stories doesn’t relegate us to only shooting in the bushes of Oyo or Abeokuta. Retelling those epic tales for cultural preservation is good, but we must also highlight modern-day life—our offices, day-to-day struggles, and victories. These are stories that must be told.”

Akpos

AY also discussed his decision to revive his beloved “Akpos” character, which became a hit in films like 30 Days in Atlanta and A Trip to Jamaica.

The Ondo-born filmmaker noted, “This time, Akpos is coming home. He’s been to Atlanta, Jamaica, America, Miami, and South Africa. Now, we’ve diversified and brought him back to tell a local story with global appeal. This is going to be better than all my previous works.”

On the challenges faced during production, the corporate world entertainment CEO revealed that financing the film was particularly “tough given the current economic climate.”

“We’re open to an audience that demands quality, and they know the stories they want. Converting all these factors into cash was a challenge, especially since I financed this project—no bank loans, no government funding, just personal sweat,” he said.

Collaboration

Written by Kehinde Joseph, directed by Toka McBaror, and produced by Darlington Abuda, ‘The Waiter’ promises to blend action, comedy, and socio-political themes, making it a well-rounded cinematic experience.

According to AY, the film marks a significant partnership between Genesis Pictures and Silverbird Distribution.

Speaking at the screening about this collaboration, Isabella Okechukwu, General Manager of Silverbird Distribution, noted, “This partnership sets a new benchmark for film distribution in Nigeria and creates new revenue opportunities.”

Odezi Jokoh, head of distribution at Genesis Pictures, added, “Our goal is to reach global audiences while redefining local distribution standards.”

The Waiter is set to be a film that entertains and inspires, offering audiences both laughter and critical insights into contemporary Nigerian life.

