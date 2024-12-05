Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is reeling from a devastating incident after her Lagos home was ravaged by fire.
The fire broke out on Tuesday and caused extensive damage to the multi-million-naira property, reducing it to visible ashes.
On Wednesday, Mercy shared a video of the aftermath, showing charred remains and ashes scattered across the property.
|
Despite her heartbreak, the 46-year-old movie star expressed gratitude that no lives were lost, writing, “Devastated, but I thank God no life was lost. It is well.”
Fans, colleagues, and followers have since flooded the filmmaker’s social media pages with thousands of messages of support and prayers.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities are yet to release an official statement.
This unfortunate event is particularly challenging for the actress, who is set to premiere her highly anticipated second cinema movie, ‘Thin Line,’ on 13 December.
The timing has left many speculating about how the setback might impact her plans.
This is not the first time Mercy’s family has faced fire-related tragedies. In October 2022, her mother’s home was allegedly set ablaze by Aigbe’s sister, Patience Aigbekaen, amidst ongoing familial conflicts.
The incident was reportedly linked to allegations of ‘witchcraft’ and ‘unresolved financial disputes’ amongst the family.
During the build-up to the release of her 2023 film ‘Omo Daddy,’ she survived an accident when her tyres were damaged on the Lagos-Benin road. She called it the scariest moment of her life, thanked God for her safety, and encouraged fans to watch the film in cinemas.
Similar cases
Mercy is not the only Nollywood star to experience such calamities. Other Nigerian celebrities have also suffered significant losses due to fires or other disasters:
In December 2023, Bidemi Kosoko’s home was destroyed in a fire while her family was celebrating at their father’s house. The fire also impacted a neighbouring apartment.
READ ALSO: Governor Abdulrazaq flaunts Kwara’s investment in creative economy as Nollywood actors converge on Ilorin
Comedian AY Makun’s Lekki mansion was gutted by fire in August 2023. Fortunately, his family was abroad then, and no injuries were reported. AY emphasised the importance of valuing family over material possessions after the incident.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999