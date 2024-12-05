Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is reeling from a devastating incident after her Lagos home was ravaged by fire.

The fire broke out on Tuesday and caused extensive damage to the multi-million-naira property, reducing it to visible ashes.

On Wednesday, Mercy shared a video of the aftermath, showing charred remains and ashes scattered across the property.

Despite her heartbreak, the 46-year-old movie star expressed gratitude that no lives were lost, writing, “Devastated, but I thank God no life was lost. It is well.”

Fans, colleagues, and followers have since flooded the filmmaker’s social media pages with thousands of messages of support and prayers.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities are yet to release an official statement.

This unfortunate event is particularly challenging for the actress, who is set to premiere her highly anticipated second cinema movie, ‘Thin Line,’ on 13 December.

The timing has left many speculating about how the setback might impact her plans.

This is not the first time Mercy’s family has faced fire-related tragedies. In October 2022, her mother’s home was allegedly set ablaze by Aigbe’s sister, Patience Aigbekaen, amidst ongoing familial conflicts.

The incident was reportedly linked to allegations of ‘witchcraft’ and ‘unresolved financial disputes’ amongst the family.

During the build-up to the release of her 2023 film ‘Omo Daddy,’ she survived an accident when her tyres were damaged on the Lagos-Benin road. She called it the scariest moment of her life, thanked God for her safety, and encouraged fans to watch the film in cinemas.

Similar cases

Mercy is not the only Nollywood star to experience such calamities. Other Nigerian celebrities have also suffered significant losses due to fires or other disasters:

In December 2023, Bidemi Kosoko’s home was destroyed in a fire while her family was celebrating at their father’s house. The fire also impacted a neighbouring apartment.

Comedian AY Makun’s Lekki mansion was gutted by fire in August 2023. Fortunately, his family was abroad then, and no injuries were reported. AY emphasised the importance of valuing family over material possessions after the incident.

