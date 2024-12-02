Producer: Fulfilment ‘Fuchi’ Nwaturuocha

Director: EkeneSom Mekwunye

Cast: Nancy.E.Isime, Yemi Solade, Dr. Jaiye Kuti, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, Mc Lively, Temitope Olowoniyan, Victor Osuagwu, Denrele Edun, Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule, Moyo Lawal.

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Comedy Drama

As in real life, business decisions often intertwine with personal dynamics, and the lines between corporate power and family loyalty can blur.

‘Move Like A Boss’ delves into the complexities of family manipulation, corporate power struggles, and personal resilience in the face of betrayal.

This concept strongly mirrors real-world situations where corporate intrigue and fragile family trust, making it relatable and engaging for anyone facing similar challenges.

It also highlights business leaders’ pressures to protect their legacy while managing unchecked ambition, evoking empathy from those in leadership or navigating complex family dynamics.

Joko Adeyanju’s extreme efforts to save her father’s business showcase the lengths people will go to for family loyalty, resonating with anyone juggling family and business responsibilities.

Plot

Jokotola “Joko” Adeyanju takes over her father, Ambassador Adekunle Oyekunletuyi’s company, Zenitech Group, while he travels secretly. Meanwhile, the company lawyer, Barrister Invictus, and a shareholder, Aunty Wura, plot to take over using a rule that allows appointing a new CEO if the current one is absent for 25 days. Joko stalls their plan during a board meeting by invoking a 48-hour waiting period.

Unable to contact her father and realising the seriousness of the coup, Joko asks her friend Dean, a special effects expert, to create a disguise so she can impersonate her father. Despite doubts from her friend Sandra, Joko uses the disguise to maintain control of the company. While most stakeholders are fooled, some notice inconsistencies in her behaviour. The situation becomes risky when Anastasia, the Ambassador’s mistress, nearly exposes her. At a stakeholder party, Joko drinks too much in disguise, raising further suspicions.

Meanwhile, the real Ambassador is on vacation, unaware of the crisis. When Joko alerts him, he rushes back to Nigeria during a $15 million contract negotiation. Wura grows suspicious of the “Ambassador,” but the real Ambassador’s sudden arrival shocks everyone.

He manages to secure the contract despite the confusion. After the deal, the Ambassador confronts the conspirators, suspending Aunty Wura and firing Barrister Invictus.

Though frustrated, he praises Joko’s ingenuity. She jokingly demands a reward and teases him about his connection to Anastasia. Ultimately, the Ambassador promises her a Rolls Royce, and the family reconciles with a cheerful conclusion.

Themes

Move Like A Boss focuses on family loyalty and betrayal. Joko works hard to protect her father’s company, but Aunty Wura’s ambition to take over shows how greed can tear families apart, especially between Joko and Wura.

The film also highlights the female empowerment theme through Joko, who leads the company’s fight against corporate corruption. Her determination and leadership reflect the challenges women face in influential roles. The movie also critiques corporate greed, shown through characters like Barrister Invictus and Wura, who use unethical tactics for personal gain.

Joko’s impersonation of her father raises questions about identity and deception theme. While she has good intentions, her actions make her question the ethics of misrepresentation and balancing family duties with her goals.

Critical Review

Move Like A Boss blends comedy and drama, with characters like Chef Dot, Colorado, and Barrister Invictus adding humour to balance the profound moments.

While not exceptional, the cast, including experienced actors like Yemi Solade and Jaiye Kuti, brings charm to the film. The costume design effectively captures the corporate and cultural tone.

However, the film has notable flaws. The pacing is uneven, with some scenes dragging and others rushing through essential moments. Joko’s prosthetic disguise is unrealistic, making it hard to take the plot seriously. Additionally, themes like corporate ethics and family loyalty are only lightly touched upon, leaving them underexplored.

The writing is inconsistent, and vital emotional moments lack impact. Joko’s character feels underdeveloped, making it difficult for viewers to connect with her. Supporting characters like Sandra, Chinedu, and Barrister Invictus are shallow and lack clear motivations, reducing audience engagement. The movie also struggles with believability. The Ambassador’s prolonged absence and the rushed corporate coup feel unrealistic, weakening the story. These moments undermine the film’s credibility and make it harder to stay invested.

Verdict

Move Like A Boss aims to combine comedy with corporate drama but is held back by an unrealistic plot and weak storytelling. At the same time, the cast delivers some laughs, but technical flaws and shallow writing limit its impact. It’s decent for light entertainment but lacks depth or lasting appeal.

The movie is rated 5/10.

