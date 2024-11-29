Circuits, a global streaming platform dedicated mainly to premium African films, will launch worldwide in December 2024. It will showcase exciting titles produced by highly acclaimed creators, perfectly timed for the holiday season.

The platform debuts with a virtual cinema (pay-per-view) offering that allows lovers of African film worldwide to enjoy exclusive premium content on all internet-connected devices, including smart TVs.

“Circuits represents a paradigm shift in how global audiences consume African content”, said Chioma Onyenwe, Vice President of Circuits, in a statement on Friday.

“By harnessing the wealth of talent and innovation within Africa, we are using technology to build a resilient bridge between the continent’s vibrant film industry and global audiences who cherish our stories and films.”

Ms Onyenwe also added that the platform intends to have monthly premieres of carefully screened five to ten unreleased blockbuster movies. According to her, each movie will be expected to stay on the platform for no longer than 12 weeks at maximum.

Differentiation

She highlighted the platform’s uniqueness and noted that it boasts an impressive suite of features that set it apart in the increasingly crowded streaming space.

“Pay-per-view, exclusive premium content, enhanced cinematic experience across the globe and a robust digital rights management solution that protects creators’ intellectual property. Circuits offer seamless multi-device synchronisation, allowing viewers to start watching on one device and continuing on another”.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Film enthusiasts worldwide can join the waiting list to receive early bird pricing. Early subscribers will enjoy special discounted rates on premiere titles and exclusive first access to new releases.

Circuits is also actively engaging with African producers to license a robust slate of content. “Our mission is to showcase the exceptional talent of African filmmakers while building a dynamic and sustainable creator economy that resonates with global audiences,” added Ms Onyenwe.

The team also added that they are reviewing a robust slate of content from African producers for licensing and acquisition in time for the launch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

