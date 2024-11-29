Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, aka Omosexy, has narrated a harrowing near-death experience, revealing details of a recent health crisis that left her fighting for her life.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actress shared her ordeal, which began with persistent chest and back pains, severe vomiting, and intense stomach pain.

In awe of her experience, the 46-year-old actress recounted asking rhetorically, “Has a doctor told you, ‘There’s nothing more we can do at this time’? And you still feel like you’re dying?

“As you know by now, I had been getting my films ready, and after the day’s edit, I proceeded to the Academy Voting Member’s viewing of Gladiator II. But all through the viewing, I could not sit up.”

Intermittent emergencies

Narrating further, the Ondo-born Nollywood star said despite receiving initial treatment and being sent home, her symptoms escalated, leading to three emergency visits within a week.

The award-winning actress stated that her condition worsened overnight, leading to intense stomach pain and another emergency admission, adding that further tests revealed a dangerously dilated gallbladder, requiring immediate surgery.

Omosexy wrote, “You see, I had been rushed to the ER (Emergency Room) twice that week already for back and chest pains that would come intensely and leave the next day. The doctors were checking for my now high blood pressure and intense acid reflux. On the second admission, the doctor gave me all the drips and blood work and sent me home to manage. Luckily, it left.

“However, after the movie, I knew there would be no talks with Denzel or Ridley Scott today. I needed to go! I threw up all night until there was nothing to throw up anymore. By morning, the most debilitating stomach pain started, and so I was rushed again to emergency… the third time!

“This time, I was wheeled in straight for a CT scan, ultrasound, and MRI. Then the doctor came in and said, ‘You have to go in immediately for surgery to remove your gallbladder!’ It was so dilated that the doctors wondered how I was not in more pain. More pain? So, the fight for my life began,” she wrote, expressing her disbelief at the severity of her condition.

Gratitude

A video accompanying her post showed her frail and connected to IV drips, as well as emotional moments of her being wheeled through hospital corridors. The video post also showed her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, staying connected via video calls while her children visited, offering her comfort and strength.

The singer and former model used the experience as an opportunity for reflection and gratitude, in line with the US National Thanksgiving Day.

The actress, currently based in the United States, wrote, ”Today I am returning to give all the glory to God. So, on this day, whether you’re in the US or not, there is so much to thank God for. Take some time to join in and give thanks—not only for the gift of life but for the gift of good health—the gift of a complete body or a sane mind to even dream of a better day! Friends, God is good.”

Hiatus

In September, the celebrated movie star explained her acting hiatus in a social media post, revealing that she took a break to relax, reflect, and recharge. Having started her career at just 15 and working continuously for decades, she felt it was essential to unwind and regain her energy. The actress highlighted the importance of stepping back to maintain her creativity and passion for acting.

In October 2023, rumours surfaced alleging an affair between Omotola’s husband, Captain Ekeinde, and actress Destiny Etiko. These rumours included claims about Captain Ekeinde gifting Etiko a car. Both Omotola and Etiko denied these allegations, clarifying that the speculated connection was a misrepresentation of an old photo.

With over 300 films to her name, including Mortal Inheritance (1995) and Alter Ego (2017), Omotola is regarded as one of Africa’s most influential cinematic figures. In 2013, the actress was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people globally, and the Nigerian government honoured her with the national distinction of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2014.

Apart from acting, Omotola has also ventured into music and philanthropy. She released her debut album ’GBA’ in 2005, followed by an unreleased second album, ‘Me, Myself, and Eyes,’ and worked on her third album in 2012, collaborating with international producers.

Throughout her career, the actress has earned numerous accolades, including winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2005 Africa Movie Academy Awards. In 2012, CNN Travel ranked her Nigerian accent among the “world’s twelve sexiest accents.” In 2018, she was invited to join the Academy Awards (Oscars) as a voting member.

Omotola has been married to Captain Matthew Ekeinde since 1996, and the couple has four children.

