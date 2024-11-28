This December, Netflix says it will deliver thrills and drama with Seven Doors, Squid Game: Season 2, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 and more in December

For Christmas, Netflix will parade heart-pounding action and gripping drama to swoon-worthy romance, reality TV thrills, and side-splitting comedy.

Viewers can catch up on titles like the highly anticipated Seven Doors, in which a man’s life unravels when he is elected the new king of his village, only for an ancient prophecy to challenge his reign with blood and fury.

Seven Doors is renowned actor Femi Adebayo’s first foray into directing. It will premiere on Netflix on 13th December.

The limited series, which stars leading actors including Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Chioma Akpotha, Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Aisha Lawal, Yinka Quadri, Gabriel Afolayan, and Femi Adebayo, is expected to transport viewers to 18th—and 19th-century Nigeria.

Seven Doors is highly anticipated, following Femi Adebayo’s previous project, Jagun Jagun, which won awards at the AMVCA and AMAA.

As exciting as Seven Doors is, it’s only one of many titles hitting Netflix in December. On the 1st, there’s a host of titles to choose from. Catch up on Jin: Season 1-2, Firestarter, Taxi Driver, Stealth and Riverdale: Season 7.

Start a binge session with The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 on the 4th as six couples test the theory – Is the grass greener on the other side? By moving in with new potential partners for a revealing social experiment.

On the 5th, watch Black Doves, where a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, and an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth — and vengeance.

On the 6th, take some time to watch Camp Crasher. To save her son’s end-of-school camping trip, a single mom steps in as the bus driver while trying to show him she can be a cool mom.

On the 10th, Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon Jamie Foxx return to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humour, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive in Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

That same day, check out the shadows of Korea’s rugby world, where seven teams engage in a fierce battle of strength, strategy, and teamwork — all vying to be crowned champion in Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die

The fun continues on the 10th with Polo. This rousing docuseries goes behind the scenes of professional polo and offers an unprecedented look into the players’ lives on and off the field.

On the 12th, watch No Good Deed. In this film, the sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.

More titles

On the 13th, it’s time for Disaster Holiday. Here, a workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.

Follow NFL legend Aaron Rodgers as he bounces back from an Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining moments of his life and career in Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, available on the 17th.

The sixth season of Virgin River will be available on the 19th. In it, viewers will experience new beginnings, uncovered secrets, and second thoughts: As Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other and their loved ones.

A day later, it’s Ferry 2 day! After losing his drug empire, Ferry Bouman has found a measure of peace away from Brabant’s criminal underworld — until his past catches up to him.

Lovers of history will have a blast with The Six Triple Eight – Netflix Film also available on the 20th. During World War II, the only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas takes on a seemingly impossible mission in Tyler Perry’s drama inspired by a true story.

On the 26th, the show that had the world glued to their screens – Squid Game, makes a comeback. In season 2, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

Catch these and many more titles currently streaming on the platform including Hijack ’93, Lisabi: The Uprising and Tòkunbọ̀.

