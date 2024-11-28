The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, has organised a two-day media literacy and capacity-building programme to train aspiring filmmakers in tertiary institutions.

The event, themed “Developing Film and Literacy Skills”, was held at the Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos (UNILAG), with selected young participants from UNILAG, YABATECH, LASU, Trinity University, and LASUTECH.

Television presenter Isabella Adedeji anchored the programmes jointly organised by Arts Minister Hannatu Musawa, NFVCB Executive Director, and CE Dr Shaibu Husseini.

The event featured notable guests, including actor Keppy Ekpenyong, TAMPAN President Bolaji Amusan (known as Mr Latin), and Julie McKay, the US Consulate’s Public Affairs Officer.

Bridging theory and practice

In his opening remarks, the NFVCB executive director highlighted the programme’s objective of bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in filmmaking.

Husseini noted, “This programme has been on for a while, but I thought we should move it from the usual audience and take it to universities. There’s been so much theory with no practice.

“That’s why we invited professionals with field experience to train students in different areas of filmmaking and expose them to media dynamics. We need aspiring filmmakers like this that we can build on.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The NFVCB boss further commended the participation of students from both private and public institutions in Lagos.

Training Sessions

The students were further divided into specialised classes to receive practical training in key areas of filmmaking and expertise.

Cinematography, led by John Aduloju; acting for screen, headed by Keppy Ekpenyong and Bimbo Akintola; and directing, facilitated by Lancelot Oduwa-Imasuen and Uzodinma Okpechi; Costume design, led by Toyin Ogundeji.

Other training sessions include creative design, facilitated by Leo “Spartan” Omoseebi, and Screenwriting, facilitated by Anthony Joseph and Bunmi Ajakaiye.

The sessions provided students with hands-on experience in their chosen fields. Following the training, participants demonstrated their newly acquired skills on the event’s stage, showcasing a practical application of their learning. The NFVCB rewarded outstanding participants.

Storytelling and media literacy

Julie McKay,

The Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate in Lagoy delivered a keynote address on the theme “Fake News: The Need for Responsiveness and Responsibility.”

She noted, “In an unprecedented time where we can access information so easily through our phones and computers, the rise of misinformation and disinformation threatens to undermine progress. Media literacy is the bedrock of any informed society. It teaches us to ask questions—the most fundamental skill for critical thinking and discernment in today’s information age. As a digital native, you are at the forefront of media literacy. Use your voice to promote constructive conversations, educate the public, and point them toward credible information.”

McKay praised Nigerians for their creativity and highlighted the importance of storytelling on a global stage. “Nigerians are creative, entrepreneurial, and full of energy. We see collaborations between the United States and Nigeria in film and music. Everywhere you go, you meet a Nigerian doing something incredible. That energy is something we want to support. Nigerians are achieving amazing things globally, and we are committed to helping share your stories on the global stage. The US Embassy stands ready to support the Nigerian entertainment industry,” she added.

Education and networking value

Invited as a special guest, Mr Latin shared his journey, emphasising the value of formal education and gaining valuable respect in the creative industry.

The 58-year-old actor said, “When I gained the spotlight, I was uneducated. I returned to school to study cinematography and film studies at Crescent University in Abeokuta, where I pursued additional studies in Oyo. I am in my 400 level l studying Peace and Conflict Resolution at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

I am sharing this because, even with practical experience and training as an actor, cinematographer, and producer, there will come a day when someone may want to help you, and they’ll ask, ‘Where is your certificate?’ You need a certificate to complement your skills and substantiate your experience. That’s why I commend training initiatives like this.

Actor Keppy echoed the sentiment, likening filmmaking to a collective and collaborative effort.

The 61-year-old actor said, “Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a minimum of 50 production team members to create a small but meaningful movie. Aspiring filmmakers must connect with other fields to succeed. I liken filmmaking to a journey; just as a person goes through different steps to bathe and get dressed, filmmaking involves multiple processes coming together to achieve the final product.”

Goodwill Messages

Renowned actor and director Jide Kosoko chaired the training initiative, while Dr Theresa Amobi delivered a lecture on Information Skills as a ‘Tool for Combating Information Anomaly.’

Blessing Ebigeson, President of the Association of Movie Producers Nigeria (AMP), encouraged students to dedicate themselves to their passions.

Toki Mabogunje, Vice Chair of Africa at the ICC World Chamber Federation and immediate past President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also shared her thoughts on taking advantage of career opportunities. Mabogunje highlighted the value of shaping Nigerian stories into Stella filmmaking and the necessity of being part of the country’s creative export.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola, represented by Dr Suraj Onifesi, lauded the filmmaking training initiative and called for continuous support for the country’s creative industries. He highlighted the importance of promoting Nigeria’s talents rather than tarnishing its image.

The second training day featured a fireside chat about the industry and a certificate presentation for the university participants.

The two-day programme equipped aspiring filmmakers with practical skills and industry knowledge, preparing them to share Nigeria’s rich cultural stories with the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

