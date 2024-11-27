The Nollywood film ‘5 Alive’ has got people talking, with actor Yemi Solade at the centre of the debate due to his portrayal of a gay character.

Solade and co-star Sanusi Izihaq, aka Apa, faced intense criticism after a promotional video for the film was shared online.

The controversy began when fellow actor and ‘5 Alive’ producer Rotimi Salami posted a video clip on Instagram on Monday.

The footage from the film’s showing on The Salamis TV YouTube channel featured a scene where Solade and Izihaq shared a tender moment, portraying their characters as lovers.

In the video, Solade can be seen gently kissing Izihaq on the cheek and embracing him, a display of affection that shocked many viewers as it diverged from Nollywood’s typically conservative nature.

Backlash

Instead, the scene, meant to highlight the actors’ chemistry, sparked a hostile reception.

Critics quickly took to social media, accusing the actors of attempting to normalise homosexuality. One commenter, Dunne Black, posted a Yoruba phrase under the Instagram video, writing, “Mo sorry, ara yin Oya,” which translates as “I’m sorry, but you are not okay.”

Solade, clearly frustrated by the backlash, responded sharply in Yoruba, stating, “Ori bàbá to wà ni ogbà were lo n bá wi,” meaning “It’s your father’s head in the asylum you are talking to.”

Another user, boldsmith_graphics, commented under the post, “This Yemi sholade na them ogogo set ooo I just lost mad respect for him.”

In response, Solade said, “@boldsmith_graphics I am the “THIS”…. psychotic minion calling me “THIS”…SANPONNÁ LO MA PA” meaning, “the Yoruba god of smallpox will punish you.”

Serwaa_preimann also decried in the comment that “You’re trying to desensitise the public to gay scenes in movies. That’s wrong.” Responding, Solade said, “@serwaa_preimann, You are disappearing here.”

The exchanges quickly gained traction, with many reacting to Solade’s cutting retort.

PREMIUM TIMES checks revealed that the producer, who also starred in parts 1 and 2 of the movie, portrayed a gay character.

Released on 14 November, ‘5 Alive’ features a diverse cast, including Allwell Ademola, Rotimi Salami, Yetunde Odunsi, Jumoke Salami, and Victoria Adeboye.

Similar Portrayals

Solade’s 5 Alive gay role is not the first to spark controversy in Nollywood. Nigerian actors often face backlash for such portrayals due to the country’s strong cultural and legal opposition to homosexuality.

A notable example is the film Walking with Shadows, which featured Ozzy Agu as a gay protagonist. This adaptation of Jude Dibia’s novel addressed societal stigma and sparked debates upon release, though it was praised for its storytelling.

Another prominent instance is Tope Tedela and Riyo David’s roles in “All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White,” a queer-themed drama exploring the challenges faced by two men developing feelings for each other in a homophobic society.

Several films have faced backlash for exploring LGBTQ+ themes, challenging cultural and legal norms in Nigeria.

2020 movie, Ìfé, produced by LGBTQ+ activists Pamela Adie and Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim, projected the story of a romantic relationship between two women and was banned by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) for violating Nigeria’s laws against same-sex relationships. Still, it was released online and received praise for challenging homophobic stereotypes.

Also, Walking with Shadows (2019) was based on Jude Dibia’s novel, exploring the life of a married man who is forced to confront his homosexuality after being outed. Similarly, Hell or High Water (2016) portrayed a pastor grappling with his sexuality who faced criticism in Nigeria’s profoundly religious society.

Often cited as one of the first Nollywood films to depict a lesbian relationship, ‘Emotional Crack’ (2003) was also criticised for reinforcing negative stereotypes.

Censorship

Although the NFVCB actively targeted films like Ìfé, which centred on a lesbian relationship, claiming such productions violated the law by promoting same-sex relationships, the board has warned filmmakers against bypassing its approval process, stating that any content distributed without classification is illegal.

The NFVCB consistently regulated films featuring homosexual content, enforcing the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act to ban or scrutinise productions perceived as promoting homosexuality. While critics argue these measures suppress creative freedom and hinder artistic expression, supporters believe they are essential to preserving Nigeria’s cultural and moral values amidst external calls to relax anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Career

Solade has appeared in numerous Wale Adenuga productions, including Papa Ajasco, Super Story, This Life, and Odd World. His career spans decades, and he has also earned recognition as a lecturer, holding degrees in Dramatic Arts, Public Administration, and Sociology, among others.

Despite occasional controversies, such as his outspoken support for the Nigerian government’s 2021 Twitter ban, Solade remains a respected figure in the industry. He is married to actress Hannah Marsh-Solade, with whom he shares two children.

Izihaq started his career as a continuity manager before transitioning to acting and directing. Known for his creative prowess, Izihaq has starred in films such as Yala Yolo, Olokiki Oru, and The Midnight Sensation. He is celebrated for his comedic roles and contributions to the Yoruba film industry.

More Reactions

Here are reactions gathered by PREMIUM TIMES.

Yemi Solade! What went wrong? I know, money abii. But you don’t need this. — Abiodun Abdulrasaq (@AbiodunAbd81299) November 26, 2024

The movie scene of Apa and Yemi Solade that I just saw…..

e no go better for the producer

e no go better for the director

e no go better for the the cameraman

e no go better for the people behind the scene And lastly, e no go better for Apa and Yemi Solade Amen 🙏🏽 — Big Uncle (@Usmanashafe) November 25, 2024

