Nollywood actors Halima Ganiyu and David Akande won the ‘Best Kiss’ category at the Best of Nollywood (BON) awards held on Sunday night for their performance in the Yoruba movie “Eti Keta”.
Toyin Abraham hosted the 16th edition of the BON Awards on Sunday night at the Sugar Factory Film Studios in Ilorin, Kwara State.
They beat other contenders in the category – Omowunmi Dada / Tayo Faniran (Ada OmoDaddy), Kelechi Udegbe/ Kehinde Bankole(Offshoot), Jide Jblaze Oyegbile/ Tomi Ojo (Damage Done) – to win the award.
Another major night winner was Femi Adebayo’s epic Yoruba movie, Jagun Jagun, which won six categories out of the twelve nominations it was shortlisted for.
Jagun Jagun won Best Indigenous Film, Best Costume, Director of the Year, and Best Production Design awards. It also emerged as the movie with the Best Use of Special Effects. The epic film also earned Femi Adebayo the Best Actor award.
Biodun Stephen’s film Momiwa was another major winner at the ceremony, winning awards for Best Editing and Best Screenplay.
The Best of Nollywood (BON) awards are held annually to honour outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry. The award is known for its unique award categories like Best Use of Nigerian Food, which Nwanyi Abacha won.
See the complete list of the winners below.
Best Cinematography
ADIRE
Director of the Year
BAYO TIJANI & TOPE ADEBAYO (Jagun Jagun)
Best Social Message
UNLEASHED
Best Short Film
OUT OF MANY
Best Actor
FEMI ADEBAYO (JAGUN JAGUN)
Best Actress
OMOWUNMI DADA (UNKNOWN SOJA)
Best Supporting Actress
MERCY AIGBE (ADA OMO DADDY)
Best Supporting Actor
KEPPY EKPENYONG (THE WEEKEND)
Best Editing
MOMIWA
Best Costume
JAGUN JAGUN
Best Sound
OFFSHOOT
Best Soundtrack
OLOKU ADA
BEST USE OF FOOD
NWANYI ABACHA
Best Indigenous Film
JAGUN JAGUN
Best Child Actor
NIFEMI LAWAL
Best Child Actress
DARASIMI NADI (UNKNOWN SOJA)
Most Promising Actor
OZECHI FRANKLIN IZUCHUCHUKWU
Most Promising Actress
CHIOMA OKAFOR
Best Production Design
JAGUN JAGUN
Best Screenplay
MOMIWA
Best Use of Food
ORISA
Best Kiss
HALIMA GANIYU & DAVID AKANDE (ETI KETA)
Best Special Effect
JAGUN JAGUN
Best Documentary
IS IT YOUR MONEY?
