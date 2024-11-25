Nollywood actors Halima Ganiyu and David Akande won the ‘Best Kiss’ category at the Best of Nollywood (BON) awards held on Sunday night for their performance in the Yoruba movie “Eti Keta”.

Toyin Abraham hosted the 16th edition of the BON Awards on Sunday night at the Sugar Factory Film Studios in Ilorin, Kwara State.

They beat other contenders in the category – Omowunmi Dada / Tayo Faniran (Ada OmoDaddy), Kelechi Udegbe/ Kehinde Bankole(Offshoot), Jide Jblaze Oyegbile/ Tomi Ojo (Damage Done) – to win the award.

Another major night winner was Femi Adebayo’s epic Yoruba movie, Jagun Jagun, which won six categories out of the twelve nominations it was shortlisted for.

Jagun Jagun won Best Indigenous Film, Best Costume, Director of the Year, and Best Production Design awards. It also emerged as the movie with the Best Use of Special Effects. The epic film also earned Femi Adebayo the Best Actor award.

Biodun Stephen’s film Momiwa was another major winner at the ceremony, winning awards for Best Editing and Best Screenplay.

The Best of Nollywood (BON) awards are held annually to honour outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry. The award is known for its unique award categories like Best Use of Nigerian Food, which Nwanyi Abacha won.

Best Cinematography

ADIRE

Director of the Year

BAYO TIJANI & TOPE ADEBAYO (Jagun Jagun)

Best Social Message

UNLEASHED

Best Short Film

OUT OF MANY

Best Actor

FEMI ADEBAYO (JAGUN JAGUN)

Best Actress

OMOWUNMI DADA (UNKNOWN SOJA)

Best Supporting Actress

MERCY AIGBE (ADA OMO DADDY)

Best Supporting Actor

KEPPY EKPENYONG (THE WEEKEND)

Best Editing

MOMIWA

Best Costume

JAGUN JAGUN

Best Sound

OFFSHOOT

Best Soundtrack

OLOKU ADA

BEST USE OF FOOD

NWANYI ABACHA

Best Indigenous Film

JAGUN JAGUN

Best Child Actor

NIFEMI LAWAL

Best Child Actress

DARASIMI NADI (UNKNOWN SOJA)

Most Promising Actor

OZECHI FRANKLIN IZUCHUCHUKWU

Most Promising Actress

CHIOMA OKAFOR

Best Production Design

JAGUN JAGUN

Best Screenplay

MOMIWA

Best Use of Food

Best Kiss

HALIMA GANIYU & DAVID AKANDE (ETI KETA)

Best Special Effect

JAGUN JAGUN

Best Documentary

IS IT YOUR MONEY?

