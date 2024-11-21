The first-ever Aswad Film Festival, a global celebration of Black American, European, and African cinema, will take place in Dubai from 24 to 26 January 2025. This event will not only spotlight the rapidly growing film industries but also unite cinema enthusiasts from around the world.

This pioneering festival aims to showcase the richness and diversity of storytelling in Black American, European, and African cinema through a vibrant programme that includes screenings of 12 outstanding feature films, industry roundtables, panels, workshops, and networking events.

Chukwuma Jason Njoku, an African technology and entertainment entrepreneur and Aswad Film Festival Chair, expressed his enthusiasm.

He said: “Aswad is not just a film festival; it’s a celebration of our stories and culture. We aim to create a platform that amplifies Black voices in cinema while fostering connections within the industry. The Black American, European, and African film industries are experiencing unprecedented growth, and it’s time we had a world-class festival to showcase our talents.”

He added that the festival is committed to four key pillars: creative and commercial sustainability, cross-continent and global connectedness, reasserting African control of their own stories in the new anti-DEI world, and the celebration of Black excellence.

Data

The African film industry is experiencing significant growth. A 2022 UNESCO report noted substantial production increases and emphasised the need for infrastructure investment.

Netflix reported over 126 million views for top African titles 2023, highlighting the increasing global interest in African narratives. MultiChoice produced over 6,500 hours of local content in the past year, while Showmax experienced a remarkable 50 per cent customer base growth in 2024.

In the United States, films with casts of 31 per cent to 40 per cent people of colour were the most successful at the box office in 2023.

However, there is still work to be done, as black actors play only 11 per cent of leading film roles despite making up 13.4 per cent of the US population.

A recent study estimates that addressing racial inequities in the film and TV industry could unlock more than $10 billion in annual revenues, equivalent to a 7 per cent expansion in baseline industry revenues.

Mr Njoku said the data underscores the festival’s relevance in today’s entertainment landscape.

“With Aswad, we’re creating a space where filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema lovers can unite to celebrate and elevate black voices in storytelling. We’re not just showcasing films; we’re building bridges and opening doors for collaboration on a global scale.

“As we embark on this journey with Aswad,” Njoku concluded, “we are not only celebrating black voices but also paving the way for future generations of storytellers. This is more than just a festival; it’s a movement that invites everyone to be part of something extraordinary,’’ he said.

Tickets for the festival are available at various price points to accommodate different access levels.

The Silver pass starts at $135 and includes access to all screenings and celebrity meet-and-greets. The exclusive Diamond pass is priced at $1,368 and offers backstage access and invitations to the gala dinner and yacht party.

