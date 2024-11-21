Actress Bimbo Akintola says streaming platforms represent the future of Nollywood and pose no threat to traditional cinemas.

Streaming platforms like Netflix began acquiring Nollywood content in 2016, followed by Amazon Prime Video’s further investment. Meanwhile, local cinemas, long central to Nigerian movie culture, now face significant competition from the convenience and accessibility offered by these platforms.

However, Bimbo, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, emphasised that platforms like Netflix and YouTube have made Nigerian content more accessible globally, allowing filmmakers to reach audiences beyond Nigeria’s borders.

The University of Ibadan Theatre Arts graduate said, “Streaming platforms are important; they are the future and the way forward. The ease of sitting in your home and watching any movie worldwide is unmatched.”

Addressing concerns about whether streaming platforms threaten cinemas and independent producers, she disagreed, arguing that both serve “different market audiences.”

The 54-year-old actress stated, “I don’t think so. I believe they are different markets. There are certain people whose recreation is the cinema, and that won’t change. We don’t have a lot of recreational options in Nigeria—we don’t engage much in sports, hiking, or rollerblading. For many, the cinema is a way to relieve tension, take the girls out, enjoy time with the kids, or spend time with the madam (wife). So, I think the cinema will always have its place—it’s a slot nobody can take.”

YouTube films creating millionaires

Since the advent of YouTube, filmmaking has transformed by allowing independent creators to share and monetise their work globally.

The award-winning actress further supported Nollywood filmmakers using digital platforms like YouTube. While some critics argue that YouTube content may dilute the industry’s overall quality, Bimbo said she “sees it differently.“

“There are many markets, and there’s one for everyone. Many filmmakers are becoming millionaires from YouTube films, so why stop them? It’s not diminishing anything—perfection, and I fully support it,” she explained.

Known for her remarkable versatility on screen, Bimbo shared her philosophy on taking on diverse roles. “I hate being stuck in one character,” she said. “To tell different stories and touch as many lives as possible, you must become different people. That’s what I aim for.”

Storytelling

The Oyo-born actress also lamented the storytelling narrative in Nollywood. She said, “One of the most challenging aspects is the stories we, Nollywood, tell.”

Justifying her call for quality storytelling, she cited her recent work in Kunle Afolayan’s “Recall,” a project she described as a compelling narrative. “I love the script; it’s a good storytelling project that anyone can fall in love with,” she said.

When asked if she has any dream role she has yet to act on, the award-winning actress said, “I have played every role I always wanted.”

Offering advice for young talents entering the Nollywood industry, the actress noted, “Stop being Gen Z, X, or millennials, and focus on what you want for your life. Don’t be a sheep following everybody else—stand out and do something for yourself. Don’t follow trends or be a social media bully; do what is most important for you. Nobody told me this when I was younger, but have a five-year plan—that’s how you’ll know if you’re failing or succeeding.”

On a lighter note, when asked about her youthful appearance, she attributed it to genetics and oily skin, which helps her retain a fresh look. “I wish there were a secret! But I think it’s just my skin,” she quipped.

In October, this newspaper reported that Bimbo shared in an interview with Labista that her decision to stay single was influenced by losing the man she had envisioned spending her life with. She said she won’t marry to meet societal expectations and has no romantic interest in Nollywood actors, focusing instead on her career.

In a Vanguard 2014 interview, the University of Ibadan graduate emphasised her independence, declaring that she “doesn’t need a husband to feel complete” and is “committed to living a happy and peaceful life.”

Bimbo began her acting career in 1995 with a role in Owo Blow, in which she starred alongside Femi Adebayo. She followed this with another notable performance in Out of Bounds (1997), in which she starred alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo.

She was named Best Actress in Nigeria in 1997. She earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2013 Nollywood Movies Awards. In 2015, she received the Best Actress Award for her role in the movie “Heaven’s Hell” at the Eko International Film Festival.

