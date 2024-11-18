Comedian-cum-filmmaker Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, premiered his much-anticipated debut feature film, A Ghetto Love Story on Sunday at the IMAX Filmhouse Cinema in Lekki, Lagos.

The film, directed by Daniel Oriahi, produced by Basketmouth, and written by Victoria Eze, aka Mizvick, has sparked excitement amongst Nollywood lovers.

The red carpet event, themed as a vibrant ghetto, featured decor inspired by Nigeria’s urban life: sandy floors, a traditional Danfo bus, graffiti-style wall art, and streetlights.

Celebrities, fans, and industry leaders embraced the theme with ghetto-chic outfits, adding to the immersive experience.

Notable guests included media personalities and entertainers such as Frank Edoho, Timi Dakolo, AY Makun, Okey Bakassi, Aproko Doctor, Ill Bliss, and Denrele Edun.

The star-studded cast include Akah Nnani, Beverly Osu, Patience Ozokwor, Efe Irele, Chimezie Imo, Chioma Chukwuka, Dorathy Bachor, and more.

Inspiration

The romantic drama revolves around the lives of childhood friends Obinna and Stella, exploring love, survival, and the complex realities of life in a bustling, low-income Nigerian neighbourhood.

With a mix of comedy and raw emotion, the film captures the resilience and beauty of love amidst harsh circumstances.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the film, Basketmouth shared, “This story was deeply personal to me. It’s based on real-life events, and making this movie has been a dream I’ve nurtured for years.”

The writer, Mizvick, added, “This is a story Africa needs to see. It’s raw, relatable, and rooted in real-life experiences.”

Regarding the storyline, lead actor Nnani remarked, “When I read the script, I was intrigued. It doesn’t end the way most Nollywood films do. It’s a reminder that life, especially in the ghetto, doesn’t always have a happy ending.”

This newspaper reported that the film first gained attention in September when Basketmouth shared a romantic photo with the writer, Mizvick, sparking engagement rumours.

Later, the comedian revealed it was a playful publicity stunt to promote the film. “People fell for it!” he laughed, adding that the buzz helped build excitement for the movie’s release.

Transition and challenges

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES at the premiere, Basketmouth opened up about his seamless transition into filmmaking.

The stand up-comedian-cum actor stated, “Movies have always been my ultimate goal. From comedy to TV series and music, it led to this. The process wasn’t just a shift and culmination of years of preparation and passion.”

Addressing the challenges of producing a film during Nigeria’s harsh economic climate, he said, “The financial aspect was the toughest part. Rising production costs meant adjusting our budget multiple times. However, I was determined to deliver a project prioritising quality over profit.”

Basketmouth reflected on the highs and lows of bringing the Ghetto Love Story vision to life, saying, “The cast and crew were incredible. However, there were delays due to budget constraints, and some cast members had to leave the project because of scheduling conflicts. Despite these challenges, we pushed through and made something we’re truly proud of.”

Plot

The film’s plot introduces Obinna (Akah Nani) and Stella (Beverly Osu), whose youthful love is tested by societal expectations, family drama, and personal aspirations. It boldly tackles themes of betrayal, unplanned pregnancy, and the consequences of choices in a gritty yet heart-wrenching narrative.

“A Ghetto Love Story” is a poignant romantic drama centered around Obinna and Stella, childhood friends whose dreams of a lifelong connection are overshadowed by life’s harsh realities. Despite their humble backgrounds, their bond brings them immense joy.

‘A Ghetto Love Story’ will be distributed by Filmone Entertainment and released nationwide in cinemas on 22 November.

