Gospel filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye, has disclosed how his colleague, Korede ‘Baba Gbenro’ Are—a cast member in his popular YouTubeBaba Gbenro series movie, ‘Abattoir’ died.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 65-year-old actor, known for his roles in several Christian movies and performances alongside notable actors like Damilola Bamiloye and Tolulope Adegbo, died after a prolonged battle with liver disease.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on his Facebook page Thursday, the 64-year-old filmmaker recounted the events that led to Baba Gbenro’s death.

He described the late actor as a devoted servant of God who remained steadfast in his work for the Lord until his final moments.

He said: “Baba Korede Are, a hardworking vineyard worker, has closed for the day. His master told him that it was time to leave work. We were working together when the master suddenly called him and said: ‘Korede, come over here; it is time to come home.’

“We were at the location of Abejoye Season 8 and didn’t know he was rounding off his assignment in the vineyard. He was on the film location of Abattoir 5, and we never knew he was completing his task.”

Last conversation

The Osun-born actor also shared details of his final conversation with the deceased actor who was the founder of Calvary Movie Drama Ministry in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He revealed that Baba Gbenro had no idea he would not survive when they last spoke over the phone.

“When he was being taken to the hospital, and we were talking on the phone, he said:

‘Please, greet my friend for me. Please, Daddy, I will be well. Don’t let this discourage you from calling me to the film location o.’

“He didn’t know he had shot his last movie and had gone to his previous film location.

In heaven, he has seen the glory of his master, whom he longed to see.

He has now met the master he worked for all his life.”

Mr Bamiloye, who made his acting debut in the drama ‘Hell in Conference,’ described Baba Gbenro’s death not as a loss to the world but as a gain for heaven.

Reflecting on the actor’s passing, he stated, “He died here and woke up there—eternally.”

Lesson for Humanity

The dramatist emphasised that Baba Gbenro’s death should serve as a lesson and a reminder to humanity that God can call anyone at any time.

Using a metaphor, Mr Bamiloye explained that just as a worker goes home to rest after a day at the office, Baba Gbenro has gone home after completing his earthly assignments.

“Our employer in this vineyard is Jesus Christ. He alone knows our closing time at work. My closing time at work is different from yours, but only Jesus Christ, our employer, knows when to tell us: It is closing time.

“The lesson for us all is when will the master call you to come home and say: it is closing time? Baba Korede was a dedicated man of God and a humble drama minister, but he has finished his work. He has gone to rest honestly from a series of movie shoots and the learning of many lines.”

Baba Gbenro was an actor and an evangelist who dedicated his life to spreading the Christian faith.

In September 1995, he established the Calvary Movie Ministry to share the gospel through drama. He championed their ministry’s mission with his wife, Bamike Rebecca Are, until his passing.

Born on 11 June 1959, Baba Gbenro spent his early years in a village in Kano State, where he began his education.

He later continued his studies in Plateau State before relocating to Southwestern Nigeria to complete his Higher School Certificate (HSC) and university education.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

