The Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards organisers have unveiled the “Best Kiss” nominees in a Movie category and a lineup of exciting activities for this year’s event.
This year’s nominees for the “Best Kiss in a Movie” category highlight some of Nollywood’s most talented actors, including Omowunmi Dada, Tayo Faniran, Kelechi Udegbe, Kehinde Bankole, Halima Haliyi, David Akande, Jide Oyebile, and Tomi Ojo.
Omowunmi Dada stands out with dual nominations for Best Actress in the BON Awards for her roles in Ada Omo Daddy and Unknown Soja.
BON Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in the Nigerian movie industry. It is known for its unique award categories like ‘Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie’ and ‘Best Kiss in a Movie’
This year’s awards are scheduled for 24 November at the Sugar Factory in Ilorin, Kwara State.
The Best Kiss in a Movie category has been a fan favourite at the BON Awards, with memorable winners in past years:
In 2023, Nollywood actors Kiki Bakare and Mimisola Daniels emerged as winners of the Best Kiss category at the Bon Awards.
Nollywood actors Laura Fidel and Kunle Remi emerged as winners of the Best Kiss category at the 2020 BON awards.
Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor and Nollywood actress Odera Olivia Orji won the Best Kiss category in the BON Awards 2018.
In 2015, Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel won the “Best Kiss in a Movie” award, and to celebrate the win, the duo shared a kiss on stage at the awards ceremony.
Pre-Award Activities and Book Reading
As part of the lead-up to the main event, organisers have also unveiled a variety of pre-award activities, including a book reading session and the unveiling of new award categories.
Among the highlights are a pre-award welcome party scheduled for 23 November and the Book of the Year reading planned for the morning of the awards day.
This year’s Book of the Year is “Do As You Are Told, Bani” by acclaimed author Lola Shoneyin.
The reading will feature prominent personalities, including the First Lady of Kwara State and celebrated Nollywood stars Segun Arinze, Wole Ojo, Kemi Adekomi, Cynthia Clarke, and Chioma Okafor.
According to the organisers, the book reading aims to inspire and engage the youth, precisely a select number of schoolchildren from Ilorin, Kwara State, offering them a rare opportunity to interact with industry leaders.
Endowed Categories
Organisations have revealed that notable individuals and organisations have endowed four of its major award categories to elevate the awards.
The endowed categories include:
Best Indigenous Movie – Endowed by Oba Saheed Eleguishi, a distinguished traditional ruler and arts patron.
Best Use of Food – Endowed by Abundish Limited, an agricultural product of the Lagos House of Assembly Duty Speaker, Hon. Moji Ojora, endows the Best Actress category. The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Toke Benson, endows the movie with the Best Social Message.
Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of the BON Awards, stated, “These new endowments promise to enhance the awards’ prestige by taking it to the next level and also offer greater recognition for excellence in these fields.”
Feranmi Olaoye, the Executive Director, described this year’s event as more than a ceremony.
He added, “This year is not just another gala night but a getaway weekend for hardworking Nollywood practitioners and others within the Nollywood community.
See the complete list of nominees below:
BEST ACTRESS
Uche Mac-Auley — MY NAME IS MISAN
Bukunmi Oluwashina — JAGUN JAGUN
Omowunmi Dada — ADA OMO DADDY
Omowunmi Dada — UNKNOWN SOJA
Kehinde Bankole -ADIRE
Uzoamaka Aniunoh -THE WEEKEND
Jessica Blessing Nze -MOMIWA
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
JAGUN JAGUN
SOMETHING LIKE GOLD
ADA OMO DADDY
ADIRE
ORISA
THE WEEKEND
BEST ACTOR
Bimbo Manuel – MY NAME IS MISAN
Odunlade Adekola-ORISA
Femi Adebayo – JAGUN JAGUN
Jide Jblaze Oyegbile -DAMAGE DONE
Deyemi Okanlawon -UNKNOWN SOJA
Debo Adedayo (Macaroni) -SMALL TALK
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Keppy Ekpenyong -THE WEEKEND
Eso Dike -DAMAGE DONE
Adedimeji Lateef -JAGUN JAGUN
Roxy Antak -UNKNOWN SOJA
BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE
SINGLENESS IS BLISS
ETIKETA
L.I.F.E
SMALL TALK
ADA OMO DADDY
UNLEASHED
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mercy Aigbe Adeoti -ADA OMO DADDY
Meg Otanwa – THE WEEKEND
Binta Ayo Mogaji – UNKNOWN SOJA
Gloria Anozie -YOUNG-THE WEEKEND
Shaffy Bello -ORISA
BEST EDITING
WHAT ABOUT US?
ADA OMO DADDY
DAMAGE DONE
MOMIWA
ORISA
SMALL TALK
BEST COSTUME
JAGUN JAGUN
ORISA
ADA OMO DADDY
ADIRE
OFFSHOOT
BEST SOUND
OFFSHOOT
ADA OMO DADDY
JAGUN JAGUN
THE BEADS
BEST SOUNDTRACK
JAGUN JAGUN
ORISA
THE BEADS
ETIKETA
OUT OF MANY
OLOKU ADA
BEST USE OF FOOD
SON OF IRON
ADA OMO DADDY
ETIKETA
NWANYI ABACHA
ORISA
BEST INDIGENOUS
ETIKETA
AKUDAAYA (THE WRAITH)
ORISA
JAGUN JAGUN
