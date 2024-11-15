The Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards organisers have unveiled the “Best Kiss” nominees in a Movie category and a lineup of exciting activities for this year’s event.

This year’s nominees for the “Best Kiss in a Movie” category highlight some of Nollywood’s most talented actors, including Omowunmi Dada, Tayo Faniran, Kelechi Udegbe, Kehinde Bankole, Halima Haliyi, David Akande, Jide Oyebile, and Tomi Ojo.

Omowunmi Dada stands out with dual nominations for Best Actress in the BON Awards for her roles in Ada Omo Daddy and Unknown Soja.

BON Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in the Nigerian movie industry. It is known for its unique award categories like ‘Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie’ and ‘Best Kiss in a Movie’

This year’s awards are scheduled for 24 November at the Sugar Factory in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Best Kiss in a Movie category has been a fan favourite at the BON Awards, with memorable winners in past years:

In 2023, Nollywood actors Kiki Bakare and Mimisola Daniels emerged as winners of the Best Kiss category at the Bon Awards.

Nollywood actors Laura Fidel and Kunle Remi emerged as winners of the Best Kiss category at the 2020 BON awards.

Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor and Nollywood actress Odera Olivia Orji won the Best Kiss category in the BON Awards 2018.

In 2015, Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel won the “Best Kiss in a Movie” award, and to celebrate the win, the duo shared a kiss on stage at the awards ceremony.

Pre-Award Activities and Book Reading

As part of the lead-up to the main event, organisers have also unveiled a variety of pre-award activities, including a book reading session and the unveiling of new award categories.

Among the highlights are a pre-award welcome party scheduled for 23 November and the Book of the Year reading planned for the morning of the awards day.

This year’s Book of the Year is “Do As You Are Told, Bani” by acclaimed author Lola Shoneyin.

The reading will feature prominent personalities, including the First Lady of Kwara State and celebrated Nollywood stars Segun Arinze, Wole Ojo, Kemi Adekomi, Cynthia Clarke, and Chioma Okafor.

According to the organisers, the book reading aims to inspire and engage the youth, precisely a select number of schoolchildren from Ilorin, Kwara State, offering them a rare opportunity to interact with industry leaders.

Endowed Categories

Organisations have revealed that notable individuals and organisations have endowed four of its major award categories to elevate the awards.

The endowed categories include:

Best Indigenous Movie – Endowed by Oba Saheed Eleguishi, a distinguished traditional ruler and arts patron.

Best Use of Food – Endowed by Abundish Limited, an agricultural product of the Lagos House of Assembly Duty Speaker, Hon. Moji Ojora, endows the Best Actress category. The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Toke Benson, endows the movie with the Best Social Message.

Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of the BON Awards, stated, “These new endowments promise to enhance the awards’ prestige by taking it to the next level and also offer greater recognition for excellence in these fields.”

Feranmi Olaoye, the Executive Director, described this year’s event as more than a ceremony.

He added, “This year is not just another gala night but a getaway weekend for hardworking Nollywood practitioners and others within the Nollywood community.

See the complete list of nominees below:

BEST ACTRESS

Uche Mac-Auley — MY NAME IS MISAN

Bukunmi Oluwashina — JAGUN JAGUN

Omowunmi Dada — ADA OMO DADDY

Omowunmi Dada — UNKNOWN SOJA

Kehinde Bankole -ADIRE

Uzoamaka Aniunoh -THE WEEKEND

Jessica Blessing Nze -MOMIWA

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

JAGUN JAGUN

SOMETHING LIKE GOLD

ADA OMO DADDY

ADIRE

ORISA

THE WEEKEND

BEST ACTOR

Bimbo Manuel – MY NAME IS MISAN

Odunlade Adekola-ORISA

Femi Adebayo – JAGUN JAGUN

Jide Jblaze Oyegbile -DAMAGE DONE

Deyemi Okanlawon -UNKNOWN SOJA

Debo Adedayo (Macaroni) -SMALL TALK

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Keppy Ekpenyong -THE WEEKEND

Eso Dike -DAMAGE DONE

Adedimeji Lateef -JAGUN JAGUN

Roxy Antak -UNKNOWN SOJA

BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE

SINGLENESS IS BLISS

ETIKETA

L.I.F.E

SMALL TALK

ADA OMO DADDY

UNLEASHED

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mercy Aigbe Adeoti -ADA OMO DADDY

Meg Otanwa – THE WEEKEND

Binta Ayo Mogaji – UNKNOWN SOJA

Gloria Anozie -YOUNG-THE WEEKEND

Shaffy Bello -ORISA

BEST EDITING

WHAT ABOUT US?

ADA OMO DADDY

DAMAGE DONE

MOMIWA

ORISA

SMALL TALK

BEST COSTUME

JAGUN JAGUN

ORISA

ADA OMO DADDY

ADIRE

OFFSHOOT

BEST SOUND

OFFSHOOT

ADA OMO DADDY

JAGUN JAGUN

THE BEADS

BEST SOUNDTRACK

JAGUN JAGUN

ORISA

THE BEADS

ETIKETA

OUT OF MANY

OLOKU ADA

BEST USE OF FOOD

SON OF IRON

ADA OMO DADDY

ETIKETA

NWANYI ABACHA

ORISA

BEST INDIGENOUS

ETIKETA

AKUDAAYA (THE WRAITH)

ORISA

JAGUN JAGUN

