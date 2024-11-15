To commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the Daurama Foundation will premiere the Voices Withincompelling advocacy short film ‘Voices Within’.

Daurama Foundation is a Nigerian non-governmental organisation focused on improving health outcomes and advocating for women’s and girls’ rights through education, outreach, and community engagement.

Their work includes providing health education and resources, advocating for gender equality, and supporting survivors of domestic violence. The Foundation develops programs and resources that combat domestic violence and provide a pathway forward for survivors.

Samira Buhari, executive producer and chair of the Daurama Foundation shares that Voices Within embodies the Foundation’s commitment to empowering women and fostering communities that advocate against violence.

“The release of Voices Within marks an important milestone in our mission to raise awareness and inspire action. We invite the public, stakeholders, and community members to attend this premiere, be moved by the story, and join us in saying ‘no more’ to gender-based violence,” said Ms Buhari. In a statement

Produced by Take 7 Media and directed by Bem Pever, with a screenplay by Mahdi Eldaw and Emil Garuba, this evocative film forms a vital part of Daurama Foundation’s initiatives for the annual 16 Days of Activism, a global campaign to end violence against women and girls.

The premiere will be at Silver Bird Cinema, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, on 30 November 30 at 4:00 pm.

Plot

The film tells the story of a young girl who witnesses a tragic cycle of abuse at home and turns to writing as an escape. Through her storytelling, she finds the strength to express her pain and resilience while dreaming of a safer world. Her story also unveils her mother’s plight—a survivor of abuse who, due to a childhood disability, is unable to defend herself physically. This moving narrative amplifies the voices of those often unheard, encouraging audiences to stand in solidarity against violence.

The cast features a talented ensemble of Nigerian actors, with standout performances by Grace Daudu, Mbasity Jesse, Tolu Asanu, Franca Igwe, Lanzy Janpak, Hoomsuk Alex Jibrin, Austin Mangs, and Senenge Abela.

