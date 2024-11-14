Gospel movie actor Korede Are, popularly known as “Baba Gbenro” in the Mount Zion YouTube series “Abattoir” has died.

The 65-year-old actor died on Thursday following a prolonged battle with liver disease.

His colleague actor, Oluwaseun Adejumobi, broke the news on his Instagram page.

The late actor appeared in several Christian movies and acted alongside notable actors, including Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, Damilola Bamiloye, and Tolulope Adegbo.

Beyond movies, Baba Gbenro was also an evangelist.

He founded Calvary Movie Drama Ministry in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, and also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Calvary Movie Television.

The Calvary Movie Ministry was founded in September 1995 to spread the gospel through drama.

Together with his wife, Bamike Rebecca Are, they promoted the Christian faith through their ministry until his demise.

Baba Gbenro was born on 11 June 1959. He grew up in a village in Kano State, Nigeria, where he received part of his early education. He also studied in Plateau State before moving to Southwestern Nigeria for his Higher School Certificate (HSC) and university education.

The late actor will be remembered for his dedication to faith-based film and his impact on gospel drama ministry.

