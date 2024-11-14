Hollywood director Angel Kristi Williams and cinematographer Erin G. Wesley have partnered with Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan to host a four-day workshop for young filmmakers in the country.

The collaboration, which the United States Embassy in Nigeria introduced, was officially launched on Tuesday during a special edition of Reel Circle at the Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Hub in Lagos.

The workshop is part of a broader KAP Film & Television Academy programme developed with the US Embassy in Nigeria. Afolayan, the KAP Academy’s founder, announced that the workshop, which started on Tuesday, will continue until Saturday with additional support from Ope Ajayi, CEO of Cinemax Distribution Limited.

The launch began with a screening of Kadara, a 1980 film by Afolayan’s father, Adeyemi Afolayan, known as Ade Love, and the classic ‘Ija Ominira.’

These screenings were intended to inspire aspiring filmmakers by showcasing Nigeria’s cinematic heritage and illustrating how one filmmaker’s journey can help shape an industry.

Attendees included Consular General of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Will Stevens, renowned filmmaker Tunde Kelani, veteran actress Sola Sobowale, film editor Steve Sodiya, Seun Soyinka, and Olumide Iyanda.

During a panel session, Williams, Wesley, Afolayan, and Kelani shared insights into their experiences, challenges, and approaches to the art of filmmaking.

Collaboration

During his remarks, Afolayan highlighted the US Embassy’s instrumental role in introducing Hollywood professionals to support young Nigerian filmmakers, explaining that this partnership began during his recent US tour.

He said, “I’ve collaborated with the diplomatic community extensively, but I’ve never met a diplomat as selfless and engaged as the US Consul General in Nigeria, Will Stevens. He has genuinely welcomed people into his world. Our partnership originated from my recent trip to the United States, where I attended a creative programme backed by the US Consulate in Nigeria.

“We visited Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Virginia, and Atlanta, connecting with industry stakeholders and discussing film. For this programme, our focus is on directing and cinematography, and we’re fortunate that the US Embassy has brought in two experts in these fields—director Angel Kristi Williams and cinematographer Erin G. Wesley.”

Consular General Stevens praised Nollywood’s influence, describing it as a powerful medium for authentic storytelling.

He stated, “As an American diplomat, I deeply appreciate the power of our culture, and I believe we’re entering the African century. The power of Nollywood lies in its authenticity—it tells real stories. When I arrived in Nigeria, I requested to work in Lagos because I saw the potential. My previous post in Cape Town had me working with the film industry, where we saw American producers arriving with projects unrelated to Africa. We realised it was creating jobs, but then I saw Nollywood movies and thought, ‘This is real storytelling; this is changing global perceptions of Africa.’ Now is Nigeria’s time—Africa’s time.

“By 2050, Nigeria will be the third-largest country in the world and the second-largest democracy. With over a billion people across Africa, the opportunity to shape perceptions of your culture and continent has never been more significant. I’m just thrilled that the U.S. mission in Nigeria can support it, even in a small way. By investing in these partnerships with American and Nigerian storytellers, we’re helping to inspire the next generation. Global audiences watch these stories on platforms like Amazon, Netflix, and Apple TV because people everywhere want to hear your stories.”

Workshop training goals

The workshop, led by Williams and Wesley, is designed to equip the next generation of Nigerian filmmakers with practical skills. It blends the expertise of Hollywood professionals with the vibrant energy of Nigerian cinema.

Afolayan noted that 20 young filmmakers were selected for the hands-on training, focusing on building their storytelling and technical skills.

Williams shared her excitement, saying, “I’m excited to share my process and collaborate with Nigerian cinematographers, much like I do with American cinematographers and actors,” said Williams. “We’re starting from scratch, working through each step of storytelling. Once I know the story I want to tell, I ask myself: how will I tell it? How do I break down the script? How do I cast the right actors? How do I choose my collaborators? And how do I develop a visual language to make a beautiful project?”

Williams added that the collaboration will improve the quality of films made by the young filmmakers she’s training, “I hope this partnership adds valuable tools to their skill set. But above all, I want them to connect with the other filmmakers in the class. My goal is for them to gain confidence and find a meaningful way to put these skills into practice in their filmmaking.”

Cinematographer Wesley echoed the sentiment of collaboration and shared her expectations for the training: “I’m approaching this as an exchange of knowledge. We’re all students, and I expect to learn from them as much as they’ll learn from me. I’m here to teach them about filmmaking technology and gain new insights from their perspectives.”

Reel Circle

The workshop launch also featured a special edition of Reel Circle, a KAP initiative focusing on young filmmakers and cinephiles.

Afolayan described Reel Circle as a film club that fosters community among young filmmakers while preserving Nigeria’s cinematic history.

The filmmaker explained that Reel Circle was designed with Gen Z and younger filmmakers in mind. He said, “Back in the day, films came in reel format, which is why we chose the name Reel—to honour the history of cinema. Reel Circle is a film club, a space to build a filmmaking community. We created this platform to curate independent programmes and provide opportunities for those whose films might not reach mainstream box offices.”

Addressing aspiring filmmakers, Afolayan emphasised the importance of keeping up with industry trends.

He said, “If you’re not in tune with digital filmmaking, you risk leaving the business entirely. Seek out opportunities like these, such as forums where films are discussed. It’s not just about wanting instant fame, popularity, or a big social media following. That’s not how we started, and we’re here today because we’ve been intentional and consistent. Focus on building a solid brand, whether you’re a director, cinematographer, or production assistant.”

