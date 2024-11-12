The 13th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) concluded on Saturday with a thrilling Globe Awards ceremony at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

AFRIFF celebrates African storytelling through film, bringing together filmmakers, actors, and industry leaders to showcase their works.

The awards ceremony, packed with electrifying moments, was hosted by Nollywood stars Osas Ighodaro and Bovi. The red carpet was a highlight, with Osas dazzling in a striking ensemble. At the same time, Nollywood favourites Ini Edo, RMD, Kunle Remi, and Stan Nze added their flair, showcasing both traditional and contemporary Nigerian styles.

The awards began with 160 film screenings; only 64 were nominated across various categories. The best honours went to Nigerian filmmaker Ifeoma Nkiruka Chukwuogo, whose film ‘Phoenix Fury’ won the Best Film and Best Director awards, securing a cash prize of N4.5 million.

‘Phoenix Fury’ tells the story of Ifeatu, whose life is marked by hardships that lead her to seek revenge on Yali, the man who wronged her. Presented in four chapters, the film seamlessly shifts past and present, capturing Ifeatu’s struggles and her path toward justice.

Chukwuogo directed the film, which stars prominent Nollywood talents, including Ama K. Abebrese, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Adjetey Anang, Onyinye Odokoro, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), and Uzoamaka Aniunoh.

Telling African stories

Under the theme “Indigenous to Global: Cultural Wealth for Global Prosperity,” this year’s festival showcased Africa’s cinematic prowess, celebrated bold storytelling, and drew numerous industry icons from across the continent and beyond.

At the ceremony, Chioma Ude, the founder of AFRIFF, stated that “African filmmaking is evolving at an incredible pace, with Nigeria at the forefront of this renaissance’’.

She added that this year’s edition was designed to highlight the vast opportunities for African films and storytelling to stay true to their cultural wealth and reach global audiences. ”We continually aim to inspire our storytellers to explore creative ideologies and techniques that connect with a worldwide audience, and this year’s winners have certainly achieved that.”

One of the ceremony’s highlights was diverse African country performances by dancers and musicians from South Africa, Benin, and Kenya. They highlighted Nigeria’s rich traditions from Hausa, Igbo, Urhobo and Yoruba.

2024 Winners

In addition to ‘Phoenix Fury,’ a diverse array of remarkable films and performances were celebrated at the ceremony, showcasing the rich tapestry of African storytelling.

Actress Uzoamaka Onuoha, who starred in ‘Inside Life,’ won Best Female Performance for her role in ‘Agemo,’ a supernatural drama directed by Moshood Abiola Obatula. ‘Agemo’ delves into themes of power, manipulation, and the resilience of women navigating dark societal challenges. Fast-rising actress Onuoha, who plays the main character, also starred in Blood Sisters (2022), If I Am President (2018), and Inside Life (2022).

The Best International Feature award went to ‘Calladita (The Quiet Maid),’ directed by Spain’s Miguel Faus, while Bode Asiyanbi’s ‘The Man Died’ claimed the Best Screenplay award.

In documentaries, South Africa’s ‘Mother City,’ directed by Miki Redelinghuys, won Best African Documentary and ‘Memories of Love Returned’ from the U.S. took Best International Documentary.

Other notable mentions include ‘Adunni’ (Nigeria), which won N1.5 million for Best African Short Film, and ‘Cookie Box’ (Poland), also announced as Best International Short Film.

‘Hadu’ (Nigeria) won Best Animation. The animation, directed by Damilola Solesi, won $2000 at the awards night. ‘Last Minutes’ by Nicole E. Emechebe (Nigeria) won the Best Student Short Film.

The British-Nigerian rapper Skepta’s film Tribal Mark won the Audience Choice Award. It is also Skepta’s directorial debut.

Special recognition

The ceremony also saw the new “Herbert Wigwe Trailblazer Awards” recognise excellence in various creative sectors. Ugo Mozie received the fashion award, while Chef Tolu Eros was celebrated for his culinary achievements.

The AFRIFF 2024 jury featured Stephen ‘Dr’ Love, Ego Boyo, Dennis Ruh, Victor Okhai, Cynthia Okoye, Wafa’a Céline Halawi, Yolanda Mogatusi, and Lanre Olupona.

The Jury’s “Ambitious Work Prize” went to ‘Freedom Way,’ produced by Afolabi Olalekan. The winner received a mentorship programme package along with a cash prize.

In the days before the night, AFRIFF also hosted multiple masterclasses featuring industry leaders like John Boyega and Skepta, who shared insights with aspiring African filmmakers. This year’s festival underscored AFRIFF’s commitment to propelling African storytelling onto the global stage, supported by partnerships with the UK, the US, and the French Embassy.

