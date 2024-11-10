Producer: Rogers Ofime, Charles Okpaleke

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Running Time: 1 hour 26 mins

Cast: Bob Manuel, Sam Dede, Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Jemima Osunde

On 25 October 1993, four Nigerian teenagers aged 16 and 18, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, hijacked a Nigerian Airways aircraft carrying 137 passengers.

It was a domestic flight from Lagos to Abuja, which took off on a Monday in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations.

The four hijackers said they acted for the Jerry Yusuf-led Movement for the Advancement of Democracy (MAD).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Their mission was to reroute the flight to Frankfurt, Germany or Kotoko, Ghana, to declare their organisation’s message to the world.

Their action was in protest against the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, which was widely believed to have been won by the late MKO Abiola.

Thirty years later, the story is retold in ‘Hijack 93’ directed by Robert Peters, written by Musa Jeffrey David, and produced by Rogers Ofime and Charles Okpaleke.

’Hijack ‘93’ stars Bob Manuel, Sam Dede, Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, and Jemima Osunde.

The hijackers are Adam Garba as Kayode, Nnamdi Agbo as Omar, Akinsola Oluwaseyi as Dayo, and Allison Emmanuel as Ben.

Plot

Set in 1993, the movie tells the story of the hijacking by four young men and aims to capture the tense atmosphere of that era.

The film follows four young men—Kayode, Omar, Dayo, and Ben—who are disillusioned with the country’s state under military rule. Frustrated by the failed promise of democracy, they take extreme measures to draw attention to their cause under the selection and influence of Mallam Jerry, a shadowy figure with unclear motives.

The four hijackers then boarded a Nigeria Airways flight from Lagos to Abuja, a commercial airliner with over 100 passengers on board. They plan to hijack the plane and hold the passengers hostage, to force the Nigerian government to listen to their demands. These demands are centred around the release of political prisoners and a halt to military rule, as well as support for the ‘Movement for the Advancement of Democracy.’

Once aboard the plane, the hijackers take control, threatening the passengers by surprise and crew with firearms. Tension builds as the hijackers communicate their demands to the Nigerian government, which scrambles to respond. The film showcases various emotional moments between the hijackers and the hostages, highlighting the differing reactions among the passengers, some of whom are terrified, while others try to negotiate with the hijackers.

As the situation unfolds, the hijackers begin to lose their grip on the situation. One of the hijackers, Omar, starts to show signs of doubt about their mission. Meanwhile, the Nigerian authorities, led by the army, prepare for a potential rescue mission.

In a twist of fate, the hijackers released the women and children, signalling a possible end to the crisis. Eventually, after a tense standoff, the hijackers agreed to surrender on the condition that their demands would be met. However, in the real events, the hijackers were eventually arrested after a military raid on the plane, a detail that is changed in the film.

Although the hijackers’ demands were not fully met, the film ends with the hijackers being detained, the hostages freed, and the hijacking brought to a close.

Character analysis

The characters in Hijack ’93 represent a mix of youthful fervour and misguided idealism.

Kayode (Adam Garba)

Kayode is the leader of the hijackers, driven by frustration with the government. He struggles with the violence of their mission and questions whether it’s worth the cost, making him the most conflicted member of the group.

Omar (Nnamdi Agbo)

Omar is hesitant and doubts the morality of the hijacking. His internal struggle sets him apart from the others, adding vulnerability to the group and highlighting the moral dilemma faced in extreme situations.

Dayo (Akinsola Oluwaseyi)

Dayo is the most aggressive hijacker, quick to resort to violence. His anger and impulsiveness escalate the tension, representing the raw frustration driving the group’s actions.

Ben (Allison Emmanuel)

Ben is the quiet, detached member of the group, focused on the mission without showing much internal conflict. His stoic nature makes him mysterious and adds a silent presence to the hijacking.

Mallam Jerry (Sam Dede)

Mallam Jerry is the mastermind behind the hijacking.

Though his influence over the young men is implied, the film does not explain his motivations or why he orchestrated the hijacking, leading to a gap in the story’s logic. He represents the ideological force but remains an unclear and shadowy figure.

Capt. Kenneth Dokubo (Bob-Manuel Udokwu)

Captain Dokubo is the leader of the rescue operation, focused solely on saving the hostages. His role is mainly functional, without much emotional depth or personal stakes.

Idia Aisien plays Ese, a flight attendant on the plane. John Dumelo as Captain Ambrose. Sharon Ooja is portrayed as Ada and is a major crew member who falls in love with Captain Ambrose. Nancy Isime stars as Iyabo a crew member. Jemima Osunde is also a crew member and is cast as Temitope.

Themes

Hijack ’93 attempts to explore themes of disillusionment, youthful idealism, and the extreme measures some may take in the pursuit of political change. The film reflects the turbulent socio-political climate of Nigeria in the early ‘90s, as citizens wrestled with the dashed hopes of a democratic transition.

Yet, the lack of a cohesive narrative and insufficient character motivation makes it difficult for these themes to resonate strongly. The political motivations of the hijackers are implied but not fully fleshed out, diminishing the film’s impact as a commentary on civil resistance.

Movie Review

‘Hijack ‘93’ was enjoyable, but it missed capturing the true essence of the original plot, and the historical background wasn’t fully explored as expected.

One of the film’s shortcomings lies in its script and dialogue, which fail to convey the intensity of the hijacking and the emotions driving each character.

While thrillers often evoke instinctive responses, Hijack ’93 falls short of maintaining high-stakes tension. The dialogue feels forced and strained, particularly during pivotal scenes, such as when the young hijackers plead for solidarity with the hostages—a moment that lacks emotional weight and feels disconnected from the larger narrative.

The technical execution also leaves much to be desired. The sound design is inconsistent, with voice-overs that don’t match the visual intensity and moments where audio quality distracts from the scene. In one instance, Capt. Dokubo’s lines sound as if two people are speaking in succession, further breaking immersion.

One of the commendable producer’s choices in the history portrayal is the convincing props, especially the portrayal of the defunct Nigeria Airways plane/flight, other than resorting to modern green screen studios.

Although Hijack ‘93 has neat and modern cinematography, it fails to capture the 1990s visual setting convincingly. Despite the decision to film on an actual plane, the props, costumes, and weaponry feel too modern for the intended period. The Hijackers didn’t really give us a clue of what ’90s fashion looked like.

The modern elements, such as passengers listening to music with standard headphones or characters using overly polished props, detract from the authenticity of the setting. These inconsistencies raise issues of realism, undermining the story’s 1993 historical credibility.

Weak storytelling, lack of character depth, inconsistent attention to period details, and a struggle to maintain suspense result in a film that feels underwhelming and, at times, disconnected from its narrative stakes.

After giving an intriguing premise, Hijack ’93 lacks the historical depth and compelling character arcs needed to make it a memorable thriller. For viewers unfamiliar with the 1993 hijacking, the movie may offer an introduction to a lesser-known piece of Nigerian history. However, for those seeking a deeper, more immersive experience, Hijack ’93 ultimately falls short.

Verdict

Hijack ’93 had the potential to be a riveting political and hijack thriller rooted in a real, impactful event in Nigerian history. While the ambition to highlight this historical moment is commendable, the execution leaves much to be desired.

I rate “Hijack ‘93” 5/10

Watch Hijack 93’ Trailer

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

