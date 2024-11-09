Nollywood actress Doris Simeon has opened up about the harrowing experiences she faced when her ex-husband, director Daniel Ademinokan, took their son, David, without her consent.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Doris Simeon married the filmmaker in 2006 and had their son before separating in 2010. Ademinokan married actress Stella Damasus and moved to the US with David in 2013, and Doris later relocated to America in 2018 to stay connected with him.

Making a guest appearance in a “Talk-To-B” interview with Biola Adebayo, Doris, whose roles in Yoruba films in the 2000s captivated many, recounted her struggle and efforts to stay connected with her child.

Recalling her plight for the first time since the saga got heated, the 45-year-old actress stated, ‘I’m sure many people know my story with my ex. He said he was going to his mom’s place the day it happened. He stopped picking up my calls and was suddenly in Abuja. He lied to me about going there, and he took my son without my consent. I tried to prevent this. Many people think I don’t speak up, but I’m not that kind of person. I know what I’ve been through when I’ve tried to talk, so I chose to stop and be alone. I prayed and searched for a better way to handle things.

“And then, he (my ex-husband) was in Abuja with my son. My son was three or maybe 4 years old when they came to the US He was three the last time I got to mother him’’.

Unaware

Unaware of the situation, Doris stated that she tried repeatedly to contact her ex-husband and their child before a friend hinted at his departure with her son.

The actress, famous for her Yoruba movie roles, said, “I think one of my friends told me about the plan. I didn’t know about it because it was done without my consent. There were only rumours then, and I started calling, trying to find them for almost a year.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I kept calling him, but he wouldn’t answer. When he did, he would say, ‘I’ll call you back; I’m busy.’ Months would go by—two, three, even up to five months—and I still couldn’t reach them. When I finally got through, it was work-related. I had already started moving on, putting my husband in the past because I didn’t even know I would eventually travel.

“Finally, I got to speak to my son, who was still little, and he said, ‘Daddy just got a big car. When am I coming home?’ I told him, ‘I’ll be there soon.’ But after that, the court process began. When my son turned 10, we went out to eat, and he was smiling and nervous. I asked him what was happening, and he said, ‘I’m just happy because I don’t want this day to end.’ I told him, ‘You know what? I’m not going anywhere. I’ll stay here with you.’ That was what made me decide to stay in America in 2018.”

Legal battle

Doris revealed that she spent years in a custody battle to regain access to her son, who was now residing in the US.

The Edo-born actress noted, “I was already in the US, involved in a court case for about four to five years. I’d wake up every morning and drive to court. In the end, they granted my ex-husband custody. The court reasoned that he lived in America, which they saw as offering a ‘better life.’ Even though I gave birth to my son in Nigeria, the court’s judgment felt unfair. They ruled that my ex should bring my son to Nigeria for holidays at least twice yearly since he was schooling in America.”

While this was a small victory, Doris admitted she was emotionally exhausted by the court proceedings and the continual separation from her child. “I grew tired of the constant back and forth. I was frustrated and depressed, but I couldn’t let that show because of how my parents raised us. I learnt to stay strong, no matter what I was going through. I finally decided to let go, thinking, ‘If I die today, my son will still live his life.’ However, my relocation to the US later led us to start co-parenting my son.”

Neglect Allegations

In the interview, the actress, who portrayed Da Grin’s girlfriend in 2010 ‘Ghetto Dreamz’ and co-produced ‘Omo Iya Kan’, also addressed her ex-husband’s allegations that she was not a responsible mother.

In defence, the award-winning actress said, “I heard the allegations. This same ex-husband—whenever I went to him—I would go with my nanny and son. Since having my son, I would even take him along if I had to go outside Lagos for a shoot. If I were shooting within Lagos, I would always return home afterwards. I never stayed out overnight when working in Lagos; I’d always go back home to where he was with the nanny.

“I ensured I was there because, if I worked in Lagos, why would I leave him behind? So, when he (my ex) made those claims—he, too, travelled frequently, so how would he know? He wasn’t there for our child.”

Rumoured relationship

Doris also speculated that her ex-husband was in a relationship with fellow actress Stella Damasus before their separation.

Director Ademinokan’s US move sparked controversy and fueled rumours when he began allegedly dating Stella and married secretly in 2011.

However, Doris dismissed these suspicions, stating, “No, at some point in our marriage, I was encouraging him to go out, have fun, and make friends, so I didn’t notice anything.”

Asked how she felt upon hearing of his remarriage, Doris said, “I didn’t feel anything because I had already moved on with my life by then. We had even divorced legally after the court judgment. I might have my faults, and he has his faults. But the one painful thing, and I’ll keep saying it, is that they (her ex and Stella) didn’t let me mother my child. That’s the only painful part. My son is 16 now, and maybe that’s how God intends for us to live in this life.”

On her acting career, Doris, who secured her first role at an audition for a cameo in a situational comedy sitcom produced by Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) titled ‘Papa Ajasco’ said, “I recently did a shot with a filmmaker, and people keep asking, ‘When are you coming back? We miss you on-screen.’ I still shoot here and do some movies in America. It may not be exactly what we did back home in Nigeria, but it’s still better than we did years ago.”

When asked if she would give love a second chance, the 45-year-old actress revealed she is seeing someone. She said, “There is someone, but I’m not putting my private life on social media. I’m not assuring a wedding soon, but I have someone.”

Background

Doris and Ademinokan faced issues leading to their separation, but in October 2013, she alleged that her ex-husband and Stella took her son and that she couldn’t see or contact him since 2011. Many supporters sided with Doris, criticising Ademinokan and Stella.

However, the filmmaker responded in December 2013 with a letter accusing Doris of misleading the public and presenting text messages as proof of regular contact with their son, stating he had offered to fly her to the US to visit him. Doris mostly stayed quiet about her marriage issues, focusing on her career and choosing not to discuss details publicly. The split, however, kept drawing media attention.

After years of speculation, Ademinokan and Stella’s relationship ended in 2020. Following their separation, both posted cryptic messages on social media suggesting relationship challenges. Stella advised women to heed “red flags,” while Ademinokan warned against following advice blindly. The breakup reignited sympathy for Doris, with many supporters revisiting her story, some seeing it as “karma” for her past situation.

By 2023, Ademinokan married a third wife, director Tope Oshin, in a private Houston ceremony and welcomed their child, T.J. Ademinokan, in July. Though keeping many details private, the couple received many congratulatory messages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

