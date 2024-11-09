Showmax, a leading African streaming service, set the stage on fire with the premiere of its latest original series, ‘Princess On A Hill,’ at the ongoing Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos.

The anticipation was palpable as the audience eagerly awaited the unveiling of this captivating drama.

The exclusive screening took place Thursday at Filmhouse Cinemas, Oniru, drawing notable guests, including Big Brother Nigeria Season 9 stars Nelly, Sooj, Zion, and Fairme.

The series stars Onyinye Odokoro, Bimbo Manuel, Efa Iwara, and Iretiola Doyle.

Produced and directed by Tolu Ajayi and Abiola Sobo, it explores the dark and high-stakes world of corporate power.

Princess On A Hill delves into themes of power, ambition, and the heavy cost of success. The story follows Zara, who, after winning the Leading Ladies reality show, is thrust into Nigeria’s most powerful boardroom and tasked with saving the company from decline while resisting the influence of its enigmatic, controlling leader.

The series is now streaming on Showmax, and new episodes will be released every Thursday throughout November.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Rationale

In a post-screening briefing, producer Ajayi, known for his acclaimed feature ‘Over the Bridge (2023),’ attributed the ‘Princess on a Hill’ concept to the profoundly intuitive nature of corporate culture.

The producer said, “Corporate life is like a grand theatre. I’ve been in boardroom battles, seen companies rise and fall, and witnessed how people change over time. They start bright-eyed, but their psychology shifts as they climb higher, with targets and promotions. Those realities are at the heart of Princess On A Hill. We don’t see many corporate dramas in Nollywood, so I have to give big kudos to the team at Showmax for greenlighting this project.”

Director Sobo, known for the TV series ‘Inspector K (2017),’ also revealed how the series was brought to life.

He said, “Princess on a Hill almost fell into our laps. It started with Chuka Ejorh at Blinks Studios, Tolu Ajayi of Saga City, and my partner, Folashayo Oke. We were eager to collaborate on something impactful, and Tolu pitched the story with an intriguing perspective. It quickly became an exciting project as we dissected the plot and explored the dramatic framework. We had to ensure that the lighting and mood helped elevate the suspense and intensity you feel when watching the series.”

Character portrayal

Explaining why Onyinye Odokoro was cast as ‘Zara,’ filmmaker Ajayi stated, “It’s Onyinye. Every time we see her, something about her presence resonates, and every time the camera rolls, she delivers exactly what we’re trying to communicate.

“Zara’s journey from obscurity to the corporate elite is something that many might imagine when reading about industry moguls and tycoons. We deliberated on crafting Zara as a true underdog who rises from immense difficulties to the top of Lagos’ corporate ladder—someone the audience can truly root for.”

Producer Ajayi also commented on the power of reality television today, which was portrayed in the series, noting that reality shows are today’s theatre.

He said, “People find the person they relate to or vibe with the most, and that becomes their choice. Now, with social media, we’re constantly auditioning—for attention, acceptance, and connection with others. It was essential to include that aspect of today’s reality in our story.”

Review

‘Princess on a Hill’ follows a young lady’s story, Zara Osara (Onyinye Odokoro), who, after much prep, clinches an N15 million prize from a reality show (Leading Ladies) organised by Lawson Group, a company she admires deeply. Despite her victory, she is overburdened by family responsibilities as the first daughter and gradually spends the prize on her mother’s weekly dialysis, which is over a million.

Zara, a communication officer at the DBX call centre, is further riddled with financial issues, including mounting pressure from her landlord, Mr Osita, to pay overdue rent. Her mother, Mrs Osara (Ngozi Ezeonu), a source of emotional support, prays for her daily, underscoring Zara’s family-orientated values and responsibilities. Her close friend, Menny, who recently endured a painful breakup, encourages her to stay true to her values and quit if things get too toxic, adding complexity to her personal life. Still, Zara is determined to persevere and provide for her family.

One day, she receives a surprise call from Lawson Group and is offered an internship. Despite her perceived potential and reputation at the reality show, Zara starts at an entry-level position, where her ideas are overlooked, and she quickly realises her journey will take work. Surrounded by manipulative colleagues, including Mr Obiora (Efa Iwara), the womanising Head of Communications, and other high-ranking but morally ambiguous figures, Zara finds herself in a high-stakes corporate environment that challenges her ideals, relationships, and self-perception.

She is taken aback by the company’s gesture of providing a driver, Mr Saheed, to escort her home but soon finds herself uneasy when Mr Saheed takes an unexpected detour. As her suspicions grow, she’s dropped off at a mysterious location and brought into a strange and frightened room, where she’s confronted by Moyosore Lawson (Bimbo Manuel), the enigmatic CEO and chairman of Lawson Group, who supposedly died in a plane crash. Mr Moyosore presents Zara with a tempting yet morally ambiguous offer: a role of influence in exchange for a “great sacrifice.” He advises her to consider the proposition carefully over a week.

Struggling to balance her financial burdens and the alluring position, Zara confides in Menny, who counsels her to maintain her integrity. After careful thought, Zara ultimately returns to the mystified CEO. She accepts his offer to act as a spy to get some delicate company information but insists on knowing whether her role will involve anything unethical. The story builds suspense as Zara stands at the edge of a new chapter, ready to face the challenges of a high-stakes corporate world while trying to stay true to her values.

Princess on a Hill critiques the corporate culture of performance, showing how ambition can challenge one’s morals. Zara’s journey reveals the tension between professional goals and personal values, highlighting the sacrifices and compromises often required to succeed in a high-stakes world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

