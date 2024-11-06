Nollywood actress Carolyna Hutchings says her talent, rather than looks, has driven her success in the Nigerian film industry.

The 37-year-old actress shared this insight in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos.

Carolyna, born to a Scottish father and a Nigerian mother, began her acting journey in 2004 and gained the spotlight with her role in Deadly Care.

Reflecting on her career path, she emphasised that skill, rather than her mixed-race heritage or appearance, was the key to her success.

The light-skinned actress said, “Right now, Nollywood is looking at talent as opposed to being a woman or mixed breed. They are looking at talent and what you bring to the table, and this is what brought me far—not just my appearance.”

Industry women

When asked about the role of women in Nollywood, Carolyna expressed pride in women’s rising influence and achievements in the industry. “The women are doing so great, and if you look at the producers, they are doing so great,” she said.

In discussing how women in Nollywood can support each other, she stressed that mutual respect and understanding are essential to fostering an environment of solidarity among women in the industry.

The Scottish-Nigerian actress said, “There is strong support for them (Nollywood women). The industry women must understand each other, their value, and what support can deliver.”

She encouraged young women aspiring to succeed in Nollywood or entrepreneurship to remain authentic and persevere in honing their craft. Carolyna said, “The sky is big enough for everyone. We would have only one star if the sky weren’t big enough. Just be who you are, showcase your talent, and let everyone shine.”

Controversy

Addressing how she has thrived in her career despite marital controversies, the 37-year-old actress was reserved but acknowledged that “there are unique difficulties of being a woman in a male-dominated space.”

These difficulties often manifest in the form of unequal pay, limited opportunities for lead roles, and societal expectations that can hinder a woman’s career growth.

Carolyna was married in 2007 to Musa Danjuma, the younger brother of the former defence minister, Theophilus Danjuma, and had three children from the marriage before separating in 2016. She later alleged in 2022 on ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’ that blogger Linda Ikeji “played a role in their split.”

In July, the actress shared on Instagram that her divorce made her feel like she lost her identity and had to rebuild her life from scratch, facing discrimination and rejection.

Chico Ejiro and Rita Dominic introduced Carolyna to her breakout role in Deadly Care, which paved the way for roles in other films like Missing Angel (2004), The Captor (2006), Colours of Emotion (2005), and Stalker (2016).

The University of Calabar graduate entered politics in 2022, serving as a running mate in the Akwa-Ibom State governorship race. In addition to her career, Carolyna is involved in the oil and gas business.

