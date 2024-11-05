Nollywood took centre stage on Saturday as Netflix hosted its much-anticipated annual celebration, Lights, Camera…Naija!
The event’s title, a play on the classic ‘Lights, Camera, Action! ‘, was a nod to the Nigerian film industry’s growing influence and the creative energy that fuels it.
It was an unforgettable night dedicated to honouring the industry’s pioneers and stakeholders. Attendees included Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Dakore Egbuson, Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw and almost anyone who mattered in Nollywood.
The event was a brilliant showcase of Nollywood’s essence, merging the magic of film with spectacular fashion moments.
Guests came in a diverse range of cabaret-chic outfits, from sequined gowns to bold tailored suits, adding a vibrant touch to the event. They were received by the night’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who captivated attendees with his engaging commentary.
This year, Netflix celebrated the pioneers, the practitioners who built the early iterations of Nollywood; the pillars, the off-screen talent; and the players, the on-screen talent who delight and excite audiences.
The minister of arts, culture, tourism and creative economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, also graced the event, demonstrating the government’s strong support for the creative industry. She was well-received by Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s VP of Content, Middle East and Africa.
It was an exciting night with live performances from music sensations Victony and Sharpband. This year’s edition of Lights, Camera…Naija! was a dazzling celebration of creativity, artistry, and community within Nollywood.
Check out photos from the star-studded gathering below.
