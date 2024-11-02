Legendary Afrobeat singer and instrumentalist Femi Kuti and multiple award-winning vocalist cum songwriter 9ice have been billed to thrill as over 60 African film practitioners across the African continent have arrived in Nigeria for the 20th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the Balmoral Convention Centre, inside the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, Tony Anih, recently made this known at the AMAA secretariat in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

Mr Anih informed that the 20th edition of AMAA will feature musical performances from some of the biggest and best music stars in continental genres, including Nigeria’s Yinka Davies, Adeena from Ghana, and Naird, a gifted guitarist from Ghana.

Reacting to the expectations about the night, AMAA’s technical director, Kingsley James, expressed that it will be a night to remember as all hands are on deck to make this year’s edition unique and memorable like others.

Star lineup

Mr James also noted that the musicians performing have been carefully selected from Africa.

“We have an impeccable and African lineup that would wow all attendees. The show would be hosted by Nigeria’s Segun Arinze and Ghana’s Joselyn Dumas. The legendary Femi Kuti and Gongo Aso star, 9ice for musical performances, will lead the cast. Also billed to perform at 2024 AMAA are Yinka Davies, Narh Tettey, Bedwei Kwaku and Adina Thembi. DJ Kenchello and the Ebony band will also be on the bandstand to thrill attendees to a memorable night,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Ghana’s Lydia Forson and Jackie Appiah, Kenya’s Kenneth Ambani, Burkina Faso’s Charles Koutou, Nigeria’s Chinedu Ikeduze, Ghana’s Micheal Majid, Nigeria’s Osita Iheme, Ghana’s Adjetey Anna, Morris Sam, and Zuby Micheals, among several others, are also expected to grace the occasion.

On Friday, the Africa Film Academy, AFA, the producers of AMAA, feted and celebrated African creatives and film stars at an event tagged African Legends Night, which will be held at the Amore Garden inside Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

“The 20th edition of the AMAA is a big deal, and the board of AFA, owners of the continental film awards, have concluded to roll out drums and make this edition memorable to all African filmmakers, creatives, nominees, and everyone who had ever been on the AMAA stage.

‘‘We are not just going to be rolling out in a big way; we are intentional about making the 20th edition one of the best AMAAs that Africans will celebrate the gathering of over 60 African film practitioners and creatives.

This has always been what our late sister and founder, Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, had been planning and wished for before her death. We will actualise the dream to the glory of God, the legacy of PMO and lofty strides of the African film sector,” Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

