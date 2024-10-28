Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has recounted how she met her husband, lawmaker Delta North senatorial district, Ned Nwoko.

The couple’s marriage in 2019 sparked widespread reactions due to the 38-year age gap, and Mr Nwoko already had five wives before their marriage.

Many expressed surprise, and some even criticism. However, their union continues to capture public interest, with fans and critics closely following its journey.

During a live conversation with a friend on Instagram on Monday, Regina, 24, narrated her chance meeting with Mr Nwoko during a family outing.

“I was so angry, she admitted, referring to the family’s decision to go sightseeing. “why will all of us visit and go sightseeing? But when I got there, I met a cute man.

She further clarified that marrying Mr Nwoko was entirely her own choice, dismissing rumours that her mother had pressured her into the marriage. She stated that she had over twenty boyfriends before finally settling to marry the 62-year-old.

She said, “When I started with my husband, I even forgot I was supposed to have boyfriends because I had twenty boyfriends at that time, one to buy water and one to do other things.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

When people think I didn’t have a choice and when people think mummy forced me, not knowing that mummy was against the marriage and my entire family said no.”

In the same video, Regina teased that details of the encounter would be revealed later.

Age is nothing but a number

The couple married the actress on 26 May 2019 in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State, and they currently have one son together.

In March 2024, the politician explained his reasons for marrying the then-18-year-old actress.

He said then, “For her particularly, I married her because she is from my place. I wanted to marry a wife from my place and was looking for the right person. When I met her, I knew she must be the one.

“If you must hear this, I knew I wanted a wife from my place because I was under pressure from my family and the traditional rulers to marry someone from my place. Regina ticked all the boxes.”

In an interview with Daddy Freeze on YouTube in October 2019, Regina revealed that she married Mr Nwoko because they shared a deep connection, particularly in their love for swimming.

Regina, famous for her roles in Asaba Nollywood movies, began to command attention, especially on social media, after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar appointed her his youth campaign coordinator for Nollywood in January. Long before she was romantically linked with Mr Nwoko, the actress had become an internet sensation due to her obsession with state-of-the-art cars and tattoos.

Regina’s passion for acting was evident from a young age, as she began making movies at the tender age of seven. Her dedication to her craft led her to appear in several films, including Clash of Spirits, Merry Men 2, and City Girls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

