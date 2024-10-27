Movie Title: Love Unplanned

Running Time: 88 Minutes

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Bimbo Ademoye, Kiekie and Bobby Ekpe

If one were to choose a single word to describe this film, it would have to be ‘intriguing.’ A classic example of ‘another man’s poison is another man’s food’, this 88-minute movie tells how beautiful and sour love can become when underfed or starved.

The director, Biodun Stephens, makes bold choices, whether through the film’s story, cast, or cinematography, which breathe life into this familiar and relatable storyline. The choice of the cast, who gave their A-game, elevates the storyline.

This captivating film explores the complexities of love and relationships, showcasing stellar performances and a relatable storyline. Though not entirely original, ‘Love Unplanned’ offers a heartfelt and entertaining experience for rom-com enthusiasts. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Plot

Bimbo Ademoye plays Adetola, a woman in a relationship with an insensitive, uncaring man who wants nothing else but her stagnation. At the same time, he glaringly brings women to the home they both rent. His self-centeredness and nonchalance almost cost her a shot at a new job. Amid the chaos comes Bianca (Kie Kie), a character whose journey many can relate to.

Bianca suddenly likes Adetola, who had been asked to leave the interview room earlier because she arrived late. This spurs Bianca to get Adetola’s CV, which is stiltedly included in the pile of other CVs.

Their likeness for each other grows into a beautiful friendship. Bianca accommodates Adetola in her apartment.

Then comes Amir (Bobby Ekpe) with love—something beautiful and unconventional compared to what she had earlier experienced. Though it was difficult for her to accept his love, with Bianca’s help and Amir’s intentionality, Adetola’s love for Amir grew, and soon, they got engaged and married. Their emotional journey will resonate with many.

Blessed with a beautiful daughter and thriving careers, Amir and Adetola lived their dreams. Amir was working his dream job with the biggest real estate in Africa, but this fulfilment soon broke their marriage. Amir was always travelling, which differed from the life Adeola envisaged. Soon, this void became a clash and grew into resentment as Adeola began bad-mouthing her husband’s boss and accused her of coming after her husband, thereby accusing him of infidelity.

Amir tried to make her understand that he had never cheated on her and had no such relationship with his boss, but she had decided to leave, saddled with the premise of taking a break. She travelled for the break and cut off communication with him. Bianca tried her best to discuss things with her, but that only crushed their friendship.

All efforts to monitor her turned abortive. A few years later, she had fully moved on and was getting married to another man.

This got Amir depressed, and he only found solace and a rekindled friendship with Bianca.

This consistent friendship spun into intimacy, and soon, Amir asked Bianca to marry him.

Married and happy, Adeola shows up at her ex-husband’s home uninvited. He accuses her of snatching his wife and always being interested in him.

Review

This movie found a way of creating Nollywood’s new besties, Adetola (Bimbo and KieKie), and a new love character for Bimbo. Time and again, we’ve seen the love duo Bimbo and Timini, and this has sparked conversations about whether they (Timini and Bimbo) are an item in reality; however, ‘Love Unplanned’ makes you admire Bimbo’s acting, especially her role interpretation and her love interest Bobby’s acting.

In 88 minutes, Love Unplanned will make you fall in love and teach you the beauty of contentment as it emphasises the power of fixing things.

It also addresses the long-term repercussions of making decisions based on emotions while highlighting that love should not be taken for granted; no matter how strong and genuine, love will not always wait.

While the film is highly entertaining, it isn’t without its flaws

In the scene, Amir walks into Bianca’s room to tell her his plans to engage her. Bianca had a man in bed with her as they were engaging in adult stuff. She had her wig on. No one wears that wig during intercourse at home, an oversight by the Continuity Director.

The lessons learned from the characters’ experiences will leave you feeling enlightened.

READ ALSO: What Enugu govt told family of musician killed by police operative

Although the storyline is all too familiar, the screenplay is very engaging; the climax could be a significant plus to the film while the screenplay is at its best.

Love Unplanned is showing on YouTube

Verdict: 7/10

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

