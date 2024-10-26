Nigerian actor and TV host Joseph Benjamin has shared insights into his decision to relocate to the United States.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the actor, known for his roles in films such as ‘Tango With Me’, ‘Mr and Mrs and ‘Murder at Prime Suites’, highlighted personal and professional reasons.

The singer, who became a household name after co-hosting MTN’s Project Fame West Africa, a talent reality show that launched music superstars like Iyanya and Chidinma into the limelight, revealed that the pursuit of new opportunities was a key factor in his choice to move to the US.

He noted: “My relocation was driven by a need—or a desire—to explore. To explore what the world had to offer. I had reached a point in my career where I felt like I had hit every height I could, and I just sensed there was so much more to acquire, so much more out there that the world could offer.

“So, I took that bold step to make the move. It wasn’t like I had a concrete plan, thinking, ‘This is how it’s going to be,’ or ‘It will take this long for things to fall into place.’ But I just went with it because, sometimes, I’m that impulsive. And that’s my decision to relocate.”

Joseph, named African Actor of the Year at the 2012 African Film Awards, clarified that his relocation had no connection to Nigeria’s recent wave of emigration in the last few years.

He explained that the popular term ‘Japa’ had noteven emerged when he moved abroad.

Joseph, who won Best Lead Actor at the Best of Nollywood Awards in 2012, also revealed his return to hosting TV with ‘Style Magnate’.

Style Magnate, a brand-new Nigerian original reality series on Showmax, premiered on 4 October. New episodes are released every Friday. The show is a fashion and design competition featuring 20 talented, up-and-coming fashion designers carefully selected through a rigorous audition process.

These designers will compete for a life-changing package worth N100 million, which includes a 10 million Naira cash prize, a three-month internship, a one-bedroom loft apartment, and the prestigious title of ‘The Style Magnate.’

Joseph said he accepted the hosting role because the concept felt fresh and innovative.

“I think that’s a story we need to tell. When they approached me for this, it attracted me; it pulled me in because I know that, based on statistics, the fashion industry—not just in Africa but worldwide—is seeing a massive boom. If we focus on Nigeria, we see that fashion has become a significant part of our industry. Many people in Nigeria would rather see themselves adorned in locally made outfits than in the big-name brand collections we’ve been accustomed to.

“So I just felt like, look, we’ve constantly had our gaze on musical talents and talents in the theatre. There are many great opportunities to showcase what our fashion industry represents. And what better way to do it than through a fashion reality show that allows these individuals to demonstrate their abilities and showcase what they can do,” he added.

Additionally, he shared that his decision to host the show was driven by the opportunity it presents to discover new talents and provide them with a global platform to showcase their abilities.

He called on the government and relevant stakeholders not to overlook the fashion industry, emphasising its vast potential for growth and achievement.

He said, “I just felt like this is something new, something great; it’s a brilliant idea, so let me jump on it. And that’s how they brought me in. Beyond designers showcasing their creativity, it also highlights our culture. I believe a lot more platforms like this should spread.

“Because this is the only voice of fashion in Nigeria and for locally made fashion in Nigeria. So, I’m just saying that we need many more stakeholders to jump on this. I believe that with our fashion industry, we’ll see a massive boom.”

Marriage

Joseph described his marriage and family as a strong foundation and unwavering source of support in his life.

“I would say that it’s beautiful; it’s beautiful. I have a beautiful life, and I would boldly say I have a beautiful life. My wife has been an immense support in everything. She’s been a very formidable force around me, and many of the decisions and choices that I’ve made have seen significant support from her. So, family has been a major part of my life and a huge balance for me,” Joseph said.

He added that despite widespread misconceptions about him working as an Uber driver abroad, his family, especially his wife, remained steadfast in their support.

He described his experience as an Uber driver as a bold and necessary choice, crucial for achieving his goals and getting things done.

“I found myself in a system where I had to pay my bills, be realistic about it, and pay my bills. And knowing that the industry here is not like what it is elsewhere, it’s not like I hadn’t gained any traction. Here, you have a regular source of income to make ends meet. In Nigeria, all I did was go to the entertainment space, my bread and butter; that was my everyday life.

“And here I am, still trying to find my feet in this industry, without any work experience from any other industry or sector. Of course, it’s not like you can have a resume here where you say, ‘Oh, look, I’m an actor; employ me.’ I had no other professional work experience, per se. Uber was the most flexible option available; it was the closest thing I could hop on. And based on how I was raised, I’ve never seen anything as demeaning.”

Career

Joseph mentioned that hosting ‘Project Fame West Africa’, one of Nigeria’s most successful music reality shows, was pivotal in his career.

“Another point I could highlight would be when I booked a role on ‘Greenleaf’, also called a show on the Oprah Winfrey Network. That was a huge achievement and a significant point in my career.”

“And ‘Style Magnet’ will allow us to see and experience the creativity of designers whom you would probably never have had the chance to see in this lifetime. Okay, we have a lot of great talent in the fashion industry in Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed optimism that stakeholders would embrace Style Magnet as a platform to amplify the voices of emerging designers.

Also, he clarified that he has not abandoned his music or acting career, emphasising that both remain integral to his identity.

He said, “For me, I believe music expresses who you are, and you want to be able to give it a voice as it rightly requires, not follow a particular trend. It’s like, oh no, I have to make sure there’s a song out there every quarter—that’s just not how it should be. You have to go with what your heart leads you. So it’s still there. I’m still working on music and pursuing it full-time. It has always been a part of me.

“So it’s always been a part of me. I started with music before I even came into this industry. One of the lessons I’ve learned is that your creativity is never limited. Your creativity—what you can do and express—largely depends on your imagination because I saw a lot. I was blown away. Another thing I realised is that we have more potential than I even thought we did.”

Joseph, with over two decades of experience in Nigeria’s film industry, further revealed that some of his latest movies are set to be released in 2025.

“I’ve got a great project coming up that I filmed with Funke Akindele, as well as a fantastic show with Mo Abudu. I have quite a few exciting film projects which we should expect in 2025.”

