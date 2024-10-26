Lateef Adedimeji, who recently portrayed the lead character in the biopic ‘Lisabi: The Uprising,’ has taken on the role of Soyinka in ‘Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun’.

The biopic, produced by Joshua Ojo revolves around the early life, journey, activism, and achievements of the 90-year-old Nigerian playwright and novelist.

The actor has impressed audiences in several biopics he starred in and the one he produced (Lisabi). The expectations for this portrayal are high, as the film is set to be released in cinemas on 29 November.

The biopic, distributed by Genesis Cinemas, stars notable cast members like Segun Arinze, Jide Kosoko, Ibrahim Chatta, Bimbo Oshin, Femi Branch, Dele Odule, and Makinde Adeniran.

As the excitement builds for the release of Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun, audiences are particularly eager to see how Adedimeji embodies the legendary figure of Wole Soyinka.

The film’s trailer showcases the actor with Soyinka’s iconic grey hair and beard, aiming to bring the literary legend’s persona to life.

However, despite his efforts to replicate the appearance, Adedimeji does not quite resemble the iconic figure, raising questions about his suitability for the role based on his physical appearance and manner of speaking.

More so, the trailer does not quite portray interesting scenes or suspense that could entice viewers.

Although the trailer is not enough to judge the movie’s outcome, from the trailer snippet, Adedimeji makes a notable effort to convey his appearance and accent.

Comparing Soyinka’s distinctive personality and Yoruba accent to Adedimeji’s, this role might be the most challenging to play.

Why Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun Biopic

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that according to the producer, it was earlier stated that the motive behind the movie is to highlight Nigeria’s and Africa’s rich history, legacy, heritage, and culture, which have often been overlooked or under-represented.

He recounted facing challenges to achieve this but kept pushing to create a masterpiece. He said he was involved in an incident that severely injured his leg, which led him to choose between amputation or emergency surgery.

According to him, the accident did not stop him from achieving his goal of producing Soyinka’s Biopic.

Biopic

This is not the first time Wole Soyinka’s life and legacy have been brought to the stage or screen. In honour of his 90th birthday, the theatre production “The Noble Warrior—Eni Ogun”, written by Aiye-ko-ooto, was performed.

Similarly, in 2014, another stage play, “Eni Ogun,” based on Soyinka’s autobiographical works, was staged to celebrate his 80th birthday.

In 2015, writer Dapo Adeniyi adapted Soyinka’s autobiography into a film, “Ake: The Years of Childhood”, which showcased his early life.

More recently, in July 2024, Femi Odugbemi produced “The Man Died”, a prose account detailing Soyinka’s arrest and 22-month imprisonment as a political prisoner.

Soyinka is a Nobel Prize-winning poet and political activist renowned for his profound literary contributions and lifelong commitment to human rights and justice. He received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986 for his “wide cultural perspective and poetic overtones fashioning the drama of existence.’’

