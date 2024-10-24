After a protracted public dispute that spanned over a year, Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar formally apologised to a cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman, the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International.

The apology, shared on her verified Instagram page on Wednesday, follows years of back-and-forth allegations, media drama, and legal battles between the two public figures.

The rift between Halima Abubakar and Apostle Suleman first became public in 2022, when the 39-year-old actress accused the pastor of having an affair with her.

Allegations

The Kano-born actress claimed that their relationship led to severe health complications. She accused Mr Suleman of contributing to her deteriorating medical condition. The actress alleged that the cleric continued engaging in intercourse with her despite her suffering from unusual bleeding. She also claimed she experienced multiple miscarriages during their time together.

In response, the 53-year-old televangelist denied the allegations, describing them as an attempt to tarnish his reputation. Through his legal team, he said Halima Abubakar’s claims were defamatory and aimed at extorting him. His lawyer, Abdul Mahmud, said that Mr Suleman filed a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit against the actress in 2022. Despite these legal actions, Ms Abubakar did not attend court hearings, which led to multiple adjournments.

As the legal battle continued into 2023, Mr Suleman’s legal representatives accused the actress of deliberately avoiding the court proceedings. By mid-2023, they had grown confident of a favourable outcome in the lawsuit, with the court eventually ruling in Mr Suleman’s favour in April 2024. Halima Abubakar was ordered to pay ₦10 million in damages, retract her defamatory statements, and refrain from making further public accusations.

U-Turn

Making a U-turn on Wednesday with a public apology, the controversial actress said the allegations she made against the cleric were false.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the letter dated 5 October 2024, she addressed Mr Suleman directly. She admitted to making “baseless claims” that caused significant harm to the apostle, his wife, their family, and the leadership of Omega Fire Ministries.

Halima Abubakar’s apology reads, “Dear Apostle Johnson Suleman, I am writing to you today to acknowledge the falsehoods I made against you on social media and to offer my sincerest apologies.

“After deep reflections and for my conscience to be in accord with God, I have realised the depth of the harm, pains and distress caused by my lies.”

Regrettable actions

She further expressed regret for her actions and the negative impact they had on Mr Suleman and his family: “I admit that I made false allegations against you, and I also regret my actions and the damage I caused to you, your wife, Dr Mrs Lizzy Suleman, your family, and the Leaders of the Omega Fire Ministry.”

The actress requested forgiveness, acknowledging that while her apology could not undo the pain and distress she had caused, she hoped for reconciliation.

“With this letter, I humbly ask for your forgiveness, recognising that my apology cannot undo the harm, pain and distress I caused, and I ask you to find a place in your heart to forgive me as I was not thinking right then.

“Sir, you have done a lot for humanity; please extend your hands of forgiveness towards me,” she added.

READ ALSO: Apostle Suleman meets IGP after arrest of suspected assailant

Long road closure?

Ms Abubakar’s apology marks a significant turning point in what has been one of the most contentious celebrity disputes in Nigeria in recent years.

Her public apology is likely intended to bring some resolution to the matter, particularly after a court ruling that ordered her to “retract her statements.”

Her final words in the apology reflected her desire for peace and closure. She said, “Once again, Sir, I am truly sorry for all the hurt and distress I caused you, your family, and your ministry. Thank you very much and may the heavens calm your heart. God bless you, sir.”

Apostle Suleman reacts

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES show that the Omega Ministries general overseer has reacted to the actress’ apology.

In a brief message on his verified Facebook page, the 53-year-old preacher urged people who have seen Halima Abubakar’s apology to stop calling him.

He stressed that while he has forgiven, it doesn’t mean he has forgotten, and stated that the situation will remain unchanged.

He wrote, “You all (followers) stop calling my phone. Forgiveness is not memory loss! Status quo maintained!…AJS (Apostle Johnson Suleman).”

Halima Abubakar’s public apology has, however, drawn mixed reactions from her followers and the public, with some commending her for taking responsibility, while others questioned the sincerity and timing of the apology, considering the court ruling and public pressure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

