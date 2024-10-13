Category: Nollywood

Producer: Adetokunbo Shittu

Cast: Tina Mba, Kehinde Bankole, Yomi Fash, Jide Kosoko

Running time: 1 hour 40mins

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Atunwa premiered in cinemas in 2023, stirring conversations with its unique take on reincarnation from a traditional African perspective, specifically Yoruba.

Now streaming on Prime Video since September 2024, it has become more accessible to a broader audience, maintaining the buzz around its thought-provoking themes.

The film’s title, Atunwa, meaning reincarnation, addresses various strange occurrences in society from a traditional Yoruba point of view.

It was produced and directed by Adetokunbo Shittu and features Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Kehinde Bankole, and Yomi Fash. The movie explores how unresolved issues from Kemi Oye’s (Tina Mba) past life bring spiritual and emotional turmoil to her family, blending mysticism with cultural traditions.

At the premiere, producer Shittu highlighted that he intended to use the movie to highlight the importance of helping others and showing gratitude to those who have supported us.

The producer also revealed that the story of Atunwa was inspired by the belief that life should be approached with greater holistic seriousness, much like it was during the golden eras of African civilisation.

Plot

Atunwa opens with intrigue as we are introduced to the Oye family’s unravelling lives. It follows Kemi Oye (Tina Mba), a wife and mother whose past life disrupts her present family. Married to businessman Tunji Oye (Jide Kosoko), they have three children—Wale, Bisi, and Lolu, the youngest, who is rebellious and causes tension. Kemi seeks help from an Ifa priest to understand Lolu’s behaviour and learns that she is the reincarnation of a proud trader who once angered the gods.

In her past life, Kemi had sought success from the deity Orunmila, but her arrogance led to her downfall. Before dying, she begged for another chance to redeem herself. Although Kemi denies any connection to this past life, the past continues to haunt her, affecting her relationship with her children and bringing chaos to her family. Wale works in his father’s company, and Bisi is married to Dare, a bigamist secretly plotting to take control of the family business. The power struggles and broken relationships within the family complicate Kemi’s quest for peace and redemption. As Kemi grapples with the truth about her reincarnation, the family issues escalate.

Character Analysis

Kemi Oye (Tina Mba)

Mba is portrayed as Kemi, a mother whose unresolved past life throws her family into turmoil. Despite her denial of being a reincarnated soul, Kemi’s role captures the internal conflict of a woman caught between her present life and the supernatural implications of her past. Her acting remains commendable, but her character arc feels incomplete, leaving viewers yearning for closure.

Bisi Oye (Kehinde Bankole)

Bankole’s portrayal of Bisi, Kemi’s daughter, stands out as the most consistent in the movie. Bisi is a determined woman navigating her troubled family dynamics while dealing with a husband who is both a serial cheater and a bigamist. Bankole’s ability to convey strength and vulnerability simultaneously adds depth to her character, making her the film’s standout performer.

Lolu Oye (Abayomi Alvin)

Alvin plays Lolu, the youngest and most troublesome child in the family. His character embodies rebellion and arrogance, fuelling much of the tension in the Oye household. However, despite his pivotal role in the family drama, his character development feels rushed and poorly explained, reducing the impact of his presence.

Dare (Yomi Fash)

Yomi Fash portrays Dare, Bisi’s unfaithful husband, whose multiple affairs and hidden marriages drive a significant subplot. Although his role adds layers to the film’s exploration of trust and betrayal within families, the absence of a clear resolution for his character weakens the storyline.

Themes

Atunwa blends several intriguing themes, starting with “Reincarnation and Karma,” which shows how past actions affect present lives, rooted in Yoruba beliefs about spiritual consequences. The film also highlights “African Spirituality” through Ifa divination and interactions with deities like Orunmila, underscoring the role of ancestral wisdom.

It also explores “Family and Generational Conflict,” portraying the strained relationships within the Oye family and the need for unity. “Pride and Arrogance” are central, as Kemi Oye’s past life as a successful but prideful trader shows how moral failings can have lasting repercussions. Themes of “Contentment and Forgiveness” appear through Kemi’s promise to the deity, while “Power and Corruption” are explored in Bisi’s husband’s attempts to control the family business. Finally, the film contrasts “Tradition versus Modernity,” showing the tension between ancient spiritual practices and modern family life.

Movie Review

Atunwa explores reincarnation and African spirituality, offering a fresh perspective on Nollywood storytelling. However, the film falters in its pacing and narrative coherence. Missing the first few minutes could leave you struggling to catch up, and even those who stay engaged may find the story lacking clarity and momentum.

The film delves into Yoruba deities like Ifa and Orunmila, and consultations with a chief priest ground it in rich African traditions. While these elements have the potential to elevate the film, they are weighed down by overly long and sometimes unnecessary scenes that disrupt its flow.

One of Atunwa’s strengths is its focus on family dynamics and how the past shapes the present, particularly in Kemi’s struggle to accept her past life–a thumbs up there—however, the film stumbles in delivering a satisfying resolution. The rushed ending leaves key character arcs unresolved, adding to the sense of incompleteness.

Technically, the film excels with sharp visuals and sound design. The cinematography is polished, and the sound mixing avoids the common Nollywood issue of overpowering background music drowning out dialogue.

While Atunwa presents an intriguing concept of reincarnation through traditional Yoruba beliefs, inconsistencies in the plot, unresolved subplots, and an anticlimactic ending hinder its execution. Key relationships, like that between Bisi and her unfaithful husband, are underexplored, leaving viewers unfulfilled.

In the end, Atunwa promises an engaging story but falls short. The standout performances of Kehinde Bankole and Tina Mba add value, but the film’s pacing issues and incomplete character arcs make it a mixed bag. For those interested in African themes with a modern twist, it’s worth a watch, but be prepared for more questions than answers.

Verdict: 6/10.

Atunwa is showing on Prime Video

